Texans Vs Rams Injury Report: Derek Stingley Jr. Ready To Play?

Barring a last-second change of heart, rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is expected to make his debut for the Houston Texans.

According to Pro Football Network, Stingley, the No. 3 pick in April’s draft, was not listed on the team’s inactive list for Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Players who will not play at SoFi Stadium include linebackers Christian Harris (hamstring) Garret Wallow (ankle), and Kevin Pierre-Louis, tight end Antony Auclair (knee), nickel defender Tavierre Thomas (quadriceps), and receiver Drew Estrada (leg).

Stingley has been full-go in practice for the past two weeks after suffering a season-ending foot injury that required Lisfranc surgery during his final season at LSU. The 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back was limited with his reps during rookie minicamp and OTAs due to fear of a setback.

Since returning to full speed, Stingley has looked the part of a bonafide No. 1 cornerback in coverage. He consistently continues to make plays in coverage, even mirroring six-time 1,000-yard receiver Brandin Cooks downfield against the first-team offense.

“A lot of these things we wait right up until,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday. “To give you a heads up in the preseason, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. He's practiced full speed. Eventually, he's going to play some this preseason.”

While one of Houston’s first-round selections is expected to see reps against the defending Super Bowl champions, the other is not. Offensive lineman Kenyon Green is not to suit due to precautionary reasons. Green recently returned to practice for the first time since Aug. 3.

Drafted 15th overall out of Texas A&M, Green had missed the previous two weeks due to a concussion. Smith said the injury occurred in practice but didn't pinpoint the exact date when the injury occurred.

According to the league's new policy, linemen are required to wear protective guardian caps atop their helmets during training camp practices.

Green is expected to start long-term at left guard next to Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans are high on Green's ability as a run blocker, an area the team struggled to find consistency with last season.

“The biggest thing was to get him back into the mix," Smith said of Green. "He missed a couple weeks, so we'll gradually get him back into the full-time mix, but no issues, right on track. We'll see how it goes.”

