Texans Vs. Rams: Debut for Rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr.?
HOUSTON -- As the Houston Texans prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Friday evening, it remains a mystery when rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will officially make his NFL debut.
Once again, first-year coach Lovie Smith said that Stingley would play at some point this preseason, but did not specify if the No. 3 pick would see action at SoFi Stadium with the first-team defense.
“A lot of these things we wait right up until,” Smith said Wednesday. “To give you a heads up in the preseason, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. He's practiced full speed. Eventually he's going to play some this preseason.”
Stingley did not play in Houston’s 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The Texans have been cautious about rushing him back to full speed as the 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back is still recovering from season-ending Lisfranc surgery during his final season at LSU.
Last week, Stingley was a full participant in practice for the first time since the start of rookie minicamp. He consistently has made plays in coverage and continues to look the part of a No. 1 cornerback in the making during two-minute drills and 11-on-11 reps.
Stingley is one of several players who could be game-time decisions for the Texans. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis missed back-to-back practices this week for undisclosed reasons and could be ruled out due to the lack of reps. Defensive end Mario Addison could also miss Friday’s matchup as he is still recovering from COVID-19.
Addison returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since walk-throughs prior to Saturday against New Orleans.
One player who could see reps for the first time this season is rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green. Drafted 15th overall out of Texas A&M, Green returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 3.
Texans vs. Rams Preseason GAMEDAY
Lovie Smith continues his first NFL preseason as Houston's head coach.
T.J. Watt Won't Be Compared To 'Unstoppable' Brother J.J.
Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt doesn't think he can be compared to "unstoppable" older brother and Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt just yet.
Deshaun Watson Coincidence or Conspiracy? Browns Debut Comes vs. Texans After QB Suspension
Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson will make his anticipated debut against the Houston Texans on Dec. 4 following an 11-game suspension.
Deshaun Watson Reacts to NFL Suspension: 'I'm Sorry, I'm Innocent, I'm Pushing Forward,' says Texans Ex
Watson: “I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career.”
Texans BREAKING: Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5 Million
Watson's first game to be eligible under center for the Browns will come against the Texans at NRG Stadium in Week 12
BREAKING: Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Gets 11-Game Suspension
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Ross Blacklock Becoming Veteran Leader To Texans Young Players
After a turbulent start to his NFL career, Ross Blacklock has made it a priority to be a veteran leader within the Houston Texans' locker room in 2022.
Green Growing?: Texans First-Round Pick Returns To Practice
Kenyon Green is finally back in action for the Texans' offensive line entering Week 2 of NFL preseason.
According to Smith, Green had missed the past two weeks due a concussion, but didn't pinpoint the exact date when the injury occurred. According to the league's new policy, linemen are required to wear protective guardian caps atop their helmets during training camp practices.
When asked if Green would be available, Smith said the team would “get him out there eventually.” In his lone practice back, Green primarily worked with the third-team offense to get adjusted.
Green is expected to start long-term at left guard next to Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans are high on Green's ability as a run blocker, an area the team struggled to find consistency with last season.
“The biggest thing was to get him back into the mix," Smith said of Green. "He missed a couple weeks, so we'll gradually get him back into the full-time mix, but no issues, right on track. We'll see how it goes.”
Houston will be without star nickel defender Tavierre Thomas, who suffered a quad injury during practice Tuesday. The Texans also are not expected to see linebackers Christian Harris (hamstring) and Garret Wallow (ankle), both of whom are still recovering from injuries.
Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here
Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook
Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.