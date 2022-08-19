Skip to main content

Texans Vs. Rams: Debut for Rookie CB Derek Stingley Jr.?

The Texans rookie cornerback could suit up for the first time Friday evening at SoFi Stadium.

HOUSTON -- As the Houston Texans prepare to take on the Los Angeles Rams on Friday evening, it remains a mystery when rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will officially make his NFL debut.

Once again, first-year coach Lovie Smith said that Stingley would play at some point this preseason, but did not specify if the No. 3 pick would see action at SoFi Stadium with the first-team defense.

“A lot of these things we wait right up until,” Smith said Wednesday. “To give you a heads up in the preseason, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense. He's practiced full speed. Eventually he's going to play some this preseason.”

Stingley did not play in Houston’s 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. The Texans have been cautious about rushing him back to full speed as the 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back is still recovering from season-ending Lisfranc surgery during his final season at LSU.

Last week, Stingley was a full participant in practice for the first time since the start of rookie minicamp. He consistently has made plays in coverage and continues to look the part of a No. 1 cornerback in the making during two-minute drills and 11-on-11 reps.

Stingley is one of several players who could be game-time decisions for the Texans. Linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis missed back-to-back practices this week for undisclosed reasons and could be ruled out due to the lack of reps. Defensive end Mario Addison could also miss Friday’s matchup as he is still recovering from COVID-19.

Addison returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since walk-throughs prior to Saturday against New Orleans.

One player who could see reps for the first time this season is rookie offensive lineman Kenyon Green. Drafted 15th overall out of Texas A&M, Green returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since Aug. 3. 

According to Smith, Green had missed the past two weeks due a concussion, but didn't pinpoint the exact date when the injury occurred. According to the league's new policy, linemen are required to wear protective guardian caps atop their helmets during training camp practices. 

When asked if Green would be available, Smith said the team would “get him out there eventually.” In his lone practice back, Green primarily worked with the third-team offense to get adjusted.

Green is expected to start long-term at left guard next to Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil. The Texans are high on Green's ability as a run blocker, an area the team struggled to find consistency with last season. 

“The biggest thing was to get him back into the mix," Smith said of Green. "He missed a couple weeks, so we'll gradually get him back into the full-time mix, but no issues, right on track. We'll see how it goes.”

Houston will be without star nickel defender Tavierre Thomas, who suffered a quad injury during practice Tuesday. The Texans also are not expected to see linebackers Christian Harris (hamstring) and Garret Wallow (ankle), both of whom are still recovering from injuries. 

