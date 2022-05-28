Former NFL general manager Scott Pioli has named Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills the sophomore signal caller he's most intrigued by.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills might not be the big-name sophomore signal-caller many are keeping a close eye on, but some are convinced he could have what it takes.

Former Kansas City Chiefs general manager Scott Pioli recently told NFL Network that the second-year quarterback he's most intrigued by is Mills.

"As I watch him, there's a lot of people down [there] that are quietly excited about this player and a number of people that I know and I saw with my own eyes who really liked him coming out," Pioli said. "He wasn't one of the big names, he wasn't Zach [Wilson], he wasn't Trey [Lance], he wasn't Trevor [Lawrence] [but] there's a lot to like about Davis Mills: His accuracy, his poise, his dependability, and his consistency. His arm strength is good enough, he's got the tools, but it's his makeup that I think that that team is really falling in love with."

The 67th overall pick last year, Mills started 11 of his 13 appearances for the 4-13 Texans. He passed for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a quarterback rating of 88.8.

Mills has the tools and the measurables you want in a prototypical pocket passer. In fact, Lovie Smith recently said of Mills: "I think he’s going to be an excellent quarterback in the NFL for a lot of years."

Thankfully for the Texans, not only does their head coach have faith in Mills, but they also have a coach who could be the key to unlocking his potential.

"The other thing that I think that's really gonna help him this year is his coach Pep Hamilton," Pioli said. "Pep Hamilton is one of the most underrated, good football coaches, really good assistants in the NFL. I think the idea that there's gonna be continuity in him coaching him, and him bringing him along, Pep Hamilton is gonna have a big hand in Davis Mills becoming a better player this year I think."

Hamilton is renowned as a quarterbacks coach, having mentored the likes of Andrew Luck and Justin Herbert. Having spent 2021 as Houston's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, he was subsequently promoted by Smith - with whom he worked in Chicago - to offensive coordinator.

And while it's early days, with the first two days of OTAs now out of the way, the signs appear promising if reporters are to be believed.

Among those impressed was Hall of Fame reporter John McClain.

"Some observations from the first Texans OTA the media could watch: QB Davis Mills was very smooth entering his second season," McClain tweeted. "Looked so much more comfortable than this time last year. Appeared confident and in charge. A natural leader. The coaches expect big improvement from him."

With just over three months to go until the Texans kick off the new season against the Indianapolis Colts, its not long to go until Pioli and Smith's expectations are met.