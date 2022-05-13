Texans NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times

A complete look at the 2022-2023 schedule for the Houston Texans

After a disappointing 4-13 season, the Houston Texans are trending in a positive direction after the hiring of new head coach Lovie Smith and acquiring a talented haul of players in the 2022 draft.

With the Deshaun Watson saga now behind them, the Texans are looking toward the NFL's Thursday release of the official 2022-2023 league schedule. Though it's currently unknown when Houston will face its opponents for the season, we know that along with two meetings apiece with AFC South rivals Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans.

The Texans will face the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears.

Houston has the 19th-toughest strength of schedule based on their opponents combined 2021-2022 win percentage (.488).

Here's the entire 2022-2023 schedule for the Texans:

Week 1: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 11, Noon

Week 2: Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos, Sept. 18, 3:25 p.m.

Week 3: Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears, Sept. 25, Noon

Week 4: Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 2, Noon

Week 5: Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 9, Noon

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 23, 3:05 p.m.

Week 8: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct. 30, 3:05 p.m.

Week 9: Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:15 p.m.

Week 10: Houston Texans @ New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 13, Noon

Week 11: Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders, Nov. 20, Noon

Week 12: Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, Nov. 27, Noon

Week 13: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns, Dec. 4, Noon

Week 14: Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 11, Noon

Week 15: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 18, Noon

Week 16: Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans, Dec. 24, Noon

Week 17: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 1, Noon

Week 18: Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts, TBD