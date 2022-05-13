Texans NFL Schedule Release: All 17 Game Dates & Times
After a disappointing 4-13 season, the Houston Texans are trending in a positive direction after the hiring of new head coach Lovie Smith and acquiring a talented haul of players in the 2022 draft.
With the Deshaun Watson saga now behind them, the Texans are looking toward the NFL's Thursday release of the official 2022-2023 league schedule. Though it's currently unknown when Houston will face its opponents for the season, we know that along with two meetings apiece with AFC South rivals Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, and Tennessee Titans.
The Texans will face the Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Chicago Bears.
Houston has the 19th-toughest strength of schedule based on their opponents combined 2021-2022 win percentage (.488).
Here's the entire 2022-2023 schedule for the Texans:
Week 1: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sept. 11, Noon
Week 2: Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos, Sept. 18, 3:25 p.m.
Week 3: Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears, Sept. 25, Noon
Week 4: Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Oct. 2, Noon
Week 5: Houston Texans @ Jacksonville Jaguars, Oct. 9, Noon
Week 6: Bye Week
Week 7: Houston Texans @ Las Vegas Raiders, Oct. 23, 3:05 p.m.
Texans Add National Champion Offensive Lineman, Sign LSU Rookie Austin Deculus
Former LSU offensive lineman Austin Deculus has agreed to terms on his rookie deal with the Texans
Stanford Bros Reunite: Texans Sign Thomas Booker To Rookie Contract
Thomas Booker is back with Davis Mills for good after signing his rookie contract
Texans Sign Rookie Booker, Walker Joins Tennessee
Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL
Another George Kittle? Texans TE Teagan Quitoriano Signs Rookie Contract
Hoping to be the next George Kittle, Teagan Quitoriano officially has become a a member of the Houston Texans
Big Shoes: Texans Rookie Numbers Pay Homage to Franchise Greats
The Houston Texans revealed the numbers their rookie class and many come with history attached.
'Texans Grabbed A Tremendous Player': Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher High On Kenyon Green's Potential
After watching him shine three seasons at Texas A&M, Jimbo Fisher is excited to see what's next for Kenyon Green with the Texans
Nick Caserio Satisfied With Davis Mills At Forefront of Texans QB Room
With second-year prospect Davis Mills leading the way, general manager Nick Caserio is satisfied with the Houston Texans' quarterback room.
Houston's Honey Badger: Texans Sign Baylor Safety Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre becomes the first Texans' draft selection to sign his rookie contract
Week 8: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans, Oct. 30, 3:05 p.m.
Week 9: Houston Texans vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Thursday, Nov. 3, 7:15 p.m.
Week 10: Houston Texans @ New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 13, Noon
Week 11: Houston Texans vs. Washington Commanders, Nov. 20, Noon
Week 12: Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins, Nov. 27, Noon
Week 13: Houston Texans vs. Cleveland Browns, Dec. 4, Noon
Week 14: Houston Texans @ Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 11, Noon
Week 15: Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Dec. 18, Noon
Week 16: Houston Texans @ Tennessee Titans, Dec. 24, Noon
Week 17: Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Jan. 1, Noon
Week 18: Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts, TBD