Houston Texans Coach Interviewing With Jets
Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik is interviewing for the New York Jets' head-coaching vacancy on Thursday, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Slowik was revealed as a potential candidate for the Jets job earlier in the month.
It's obviously awkward timing for Slowik, as he is also preparing for the Texans' Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs this Saturday.
But, the coaching carousel moves quickly, and if Slowik wants to have a chance at a head-coaching position next season, he has no choice but to take this interview now.
Slowik became Houston's offensive coordinator last year and worked wonders with quarterback C.J. Stroud, helping the No. 2 overall pick enjoy one of the best rookie campaigns in NFL history.
Things haven't been quite as smooth for Slowik in 2024, as Stroud struggled during the regular season, and the Texans limped to the 22nd-ranked offense in football.
Still, New York clearly likes what it sees from Slowik, who actually began his NFL career as a defensive assistant for the Washington Redskins back in 2011 and also spent time as a defensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers.
Slowik made the switch to offense in 2019, initially taking a job as a 49ers offensive assistant. He was eventually elevated to passing game coordinator in 2022, and after seeing how well he worked with Brock Purdy, Houston brought him in as offensive coordinator the following year.
The Texans hammered the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round last weekend and are aiming to advance to the AFC Championship Game for the first time in franchise history.