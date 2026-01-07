Three Reasons Texans Could Make a Legit Super Bowl Run

The Houston Texans are in this year's NFL playoffs for the first time ever as a Wild Card bid, rather than getting their nod into the postseason from an AFC South title with a home playoff game to bank on, as they've done for their two prior seasons.

However, even if the Texans are forced to become road warriors in their hunt to come out of the AFC this postseason, they might have one of their best opportunities ever to walk away with a first-ever Super Bowl appearance come next month, and might hold a ton of reasons to be optimistic for their chances to be one of the final two teams dancing in Santa Clara.

The AFC is wide open. The Texans haven't lost a game since early November, and if the stars align for the next three weeks, they might be in luck for a Lombardi because of it.

Here are three reasons to be optimistic about a potential Super Bowl run from the Texans:

1. Nobody is Hotter at the Right Time

Sure, the Texans might not have closed out the regular season as dominantly as they would have liked, but the process doesn't always have to be perfect. The bottom line is that Houston is a winner of nine straight to close out the year, scored at least 20 points in eight of them, allowed less than 20 in over half, and even when they have lost throughout their 17-game slate have kept it within one score each time.

Houston's not only been consistently coming out with a win through the past two months, but they've found a way to finish when it matters most. Whether that be their top-ranked defense getting a stop, or the offense finally putting the pieces together late in the second half, the Texans have seemingly found a way each and every time.

There is a case to be made that Houston's luck may have finally run dry, but there's also an argument that no team has been in more high-pressure situations late in games than the Texans have been throughout their season. Since their Week 10 comeback over the Jacksonville Jaguars with Davis Mills at the helm, both sides of the ball have climbed back from adversity, come up clutch, and now find themselves as the AFC's fifth seed because of that resiliency.

Even if they're on the road for the next three, they have the right talent on the roster and strong momentum to carry them to Santa Clara. There could be some ugly outings in those efforts to get to the big one, as there has been en route to nine-straight wins. Yet, the Texans have managed to be poised and tested for the entire second half of the year to offer that confidence that they really could climb the mountain.

2. Proven to Stack Up With NFL's Best

When it comes to the talent the Texans have matched up against and beaten across their second-half stretch of the season, there were a handful of heavy hitters in the mix that Houston and their ferocious defense got the best of.

In Week 10, the Texans came back from a 19-point deficit while still commanded by Davis Mills as their starting quarterback to keep their playoff aspirations alive and well after previously sinking to a 3-5 record. Two games following, Houston took down the reigning MVP, Josh Allen, and the Buffalo Bills under the lights of TNF, thus lifting to over a .500 on the year.

Two games after that, they continued to surge with a win in Arrowhead against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Sure, there are some softer wins in the midst of that nine-game streak like the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and the Arizona Cardinals, but the impressive victories are baked in as well.

Even in the games Houston fell short in earlier in the year, they weren't losing to any slouchy opponents either––four of their five losses came from teams currently in the playoff picture, and the fifth, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Week 2, was a New Orleans Saints win away from getting in themselves.

The Texans are battle-tested, are capable of stacking up with a high level of competition, and that comes in handy at right about this time of year.

3. Defense Wins Championships

Let's address the elephant in the room that could be the driving force behind a first-ever Texans' Super Bowl appearance: their rock-solid and elite defense that has proven to be one of the best collective units on that side of the field in recent NFL history.

There's no shortage of talent in any area of the field. Their pass rush is held down by the most dynamic pair of edge rushers in the NFL, Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter. They have a real argument of also boasting the best cornerback duo in the league with Derek Stingley and Kamari Lassiter. Other dynamic pieces support them in the secondary like Calen Bullock and Jalen Pitre, while also having a Pro Bowl linebacker, Azeez Al-Shaair, keeping everything locked down in the middle and in the open field.

Houston leaves no room to breathe for any opposing offense when they're matched up against their defensive firepower, and it's shown up both on film and in the numbers all season.

The Texans are currently the NFL's number-two scoring defense behind only the Seattle Seahawks, allowing the least amount of yards per game, the lowest EPA per play, having a top-five-ranked unit both in holding down the run and the pass, and having only allowed more than 30 points in a single week once this season––that instance coming in the final contest of the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts when most of their valuable starters had taken a seat on the bench in the second half.

This defense simply cannot be overlooked, and might just be the reason the Texans lift to heights this franchise has yet to see in the postseason through the next few weeks.

