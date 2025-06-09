Houston Texans Starting Center Ranked among League's Worst
The Houston Texans were set back multiple times last season because their porous offensive line often allowed opponents too close to C.J. Stroud. He was hurried too often, and it often impacted their entire offensive game plan.
Stroud's numbers took a significant year-over-year hit, and although the Texans were still able to make it to the playoffs, they weren't able to get passed their Division Round battle against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Looking into next season, Jarrett Patterson is the expected starting center, but Juice Scruggs and Jake Andrews could both have breakout OTAs and take the spot. Patterson had a strong end to last season, and he might be a top-15 option at the position towards the end of the season. However, he's far from that right now.
Pro Football Focus writer Mason Cameron broke down the starting centers in the NFL, ranking them from No. 1 (Creed Humphrey of the Chiefs) to No. 32 (Tate Ratledge of the Detroit Lions)
Here's part of what he wrote on Patterson.
"After an offseason spent adding new pieces and shuffling the offensive line, the Texans still have much to figure out. Jarrett Patterson finished 2024 at center for Houston, with former second-rounder Juice Scruggs sliding to guard. Either could take on the job in 2025, but just to add more uncertainty to the mix, it was Jake Andrews who logged time with the starting unit in OTAs," Cameron wrote.
The Texans will again have one of the best defensive units in the NFL, led by Will Anderson Jr. and numerous other quality talents. As for their offense, they will have the playmakers in Joe Mixon, Stroud and Nico Collins.
The biggest question is the line, which Patterson is a focal part of. Having drafted Aireontae Ersery, a tackle from Minnesota, help may be on the way, but if you don't have communication from the center, things will quickly fall apart.
Patterson is going to play a huge part for Houston, and the 25-year-old from Florida could make or break the Texans season. Let's hope that the top-12 option, which Cameron noted that Patterson was after Week 10 in pass-blocking, comes out for the entire year.