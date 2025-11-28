Texans Had Surprise DNP on Practice Report for Colts Game

The Houston Texans had one new player listed as a non-partcipant in practice on their second injury report ahead of facing the Indianapolis Colts for Week 13: star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Per the Texans' injury report, Anderson was sidelined for Thursday's practice due to a chest injury, with his third and final practice status remaining up in the air.

Houston #Texans Thursday Injury Report for Week 13 at the Indianapolis Colts: pic.twitter.com/f8BB3X9CgR — Houston Texans PR (@TexansPR) November 27, 2025

Will Anderson Jr. Named DNP During Texans' Second Practice

Anderson has been healthy and available for all 11 of the Texans' previous games this year, and has been a crucial component of Houston's dominant pass rush and unit entirely.

In those 11 showings, Anderson's rattled off 36 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles, pairing next to Danielle Hunter in being one of the NFL's most premier pass rushing duos.

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) reacts to sacking Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) in the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The injury could just be a small blip on the radar during practice that proves to be nothing heading into kickoff, which wouldn't be the first time for him this season, but if Anderson does has anything impeding his availability against Indianapolis, that's a huge blow for Houston against one of the most effective offensive attacks in the NFL through 12 weeks.

Anderson's final practice designation will be one to keep an eye on for whether he's deemed active or questionable heading into the weekend, and will ultimately determine whether the Texans' defensive star's status is truly in doubt.

C.J. Stroud, Jalen Pitre Continue to Trend Up

Outside of Anderson's injury, the Texans did have some positive news to bank on in the form of quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive back Jalen Pitre, as both were full participants in Houston's first contract practice; hinting that each is nearing the final stages before clearing concussion protocol, and could be active for the first time since Week 9 on the road in Indianapolis.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans had noted that both were still in the concussion protocol opening their week of preparation against Indianapolis, but will both practiciing in full capacity, and in Stroud's case, multiple full practices, it'd be pretty surprising to see either sitting to the side.

