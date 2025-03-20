Texans Could Lose Stefon Diggs To AFC Team In Need Of Weapons
Stefon Diggs was brought into Houston to be a weapon for young up-and-coming quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Houston Texans absolutely envisioned a world in which Diggs and Stroud could develop chemistry and let their respective star power take over.
After all, Diggs had notched over 1,000 yards many times in his NFL career. In fact, when the Texans traded a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Buffalo Bills for Diggs, he had just come off his sixth 1,000-yard plus receiving season in a row.
It was supposed to be a match made in heaven, or at least Houston. Unfortunately, Diggs played just eight games with Houston in 2024 after a torn ACL stole the rest of his season. He finished with 47 catches for 496 yards and three touchdowns, and now it seems like the Texans will never be able to realize the vision that they had when they brought him in to be a big-time weapon for Stroud.
Diggs became a free agent at the start of the new league year and even though he hasn't signed yet — likely due to concerns over his recovery — it does sound like he could be closing in on a new home.
Chad Graff of The Athletic is reporting that the New England Patriots are hosting Diggs to see if he could be a fit for them as a free agent. At the time of his report a deal hadn't been struck yet, but it does sound like mutual interest from both parties could lead to a new contract for four-time Pro Bowler.
"The Patriots and Diggs have not yet agreed to a contract, but if the visit goes well for the two sides, one could come soon," Graff wrote.
The Patriots desperately need a top wide receiver to pair with quarterback Drake Maye, who had an intriguing rookie season after he became the starting quarterback for the Patriots in Week 6.
Ironically, the Texans could also use more weapons around Stroud in 2025, especially with a new offensive coordinator in Nick Caley looking to build some momentum. Houston has Nico Collins, but Tank Dell will miss all of 2025 with a terrible knee injury. Christian Kirk, whom the Texans traded for, has flashed great potential in the past but he lacks consistent star power.
Having a veteran like Diggs in the fold for 2025 would be great for the Texans, but the lack of action on their part in regards to a new deal for him would suggest that they're okay losing him to another team.
Unfortunately, if everything works out with the Patriots, it seems like he may end up staying in the AFC.