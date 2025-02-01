Texans Could Sign Pivotal Star in NFL Free Agency
The Houston Texans have won back-to-back AFC South titles, but in spite of their recent success, it is obvious that they have some very blatant needs.
Perhaps the most glaring hole for the Texans is their offensive line, which is among the NFL's worst and allowed quarterback C.J. Stroud to be sacked 52 times this past season.
Houston absolutely must address this area in free agency, even if the team does not have a ton of cap space to utilize.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports has identified a perfect target for the Texans in March, singling out Detroit Lions guard Kevin Zeitler.
"The performance of the Texans offensive line in 2024 is a reason why Bobby Slowik is no longer employed, and why C.J. Stroud had a bit of a second-year slump," Dajani wrote. "Adding a veteran Pro Bowl guard like Kevin Zeitler would be a great idea for Houston. While he's about to turn 35, Zeitler is still playing at a very high level and is a leader in the locker room. "
Zeitler played in 16 games this past season and registered a brilliant overall grade of 86.8 at Pro Football Focus, indicating that he still has plenty left in the tank.
The University of Wisconsin product was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the 27th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft and has also played for the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens.
Zeitler made a Pro Bowl appearance with the Ravens in 2023.
Houston may be able to nab Zeitler on a one-year deal this offseason, much like the Lions did last March.