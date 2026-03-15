Ranking Texans Offseason Moves So Far, From Best to Worst

The Houston Texans have been busy when it comes to adding talent to their roster to the start of their 2026 offseason period, making a slew of both signings and trades in the weeks following the NFL Combine, and has now set this roster up to look even better than they were set up to be last year.

But where exactly have the Texans excelled the most so far this offseason? Of course, there are still multiple months before action starts to die down across the league between both the draft and late free agency moves, but Houston's put together a fair sample size of acquisitions via trades and signings to evaluate exactly which ones have looked to be the best so far.

Therefore, let's take a peek at each of the Texans’ moves made throughout the offseason to this point to unpack which moves have been the best and worst of their early roster reconstruction efforts.

Disclaimer: This list only includes external additions brought onto the Texans roster this offseason. No re-signings or extensions are factored in.

1. Signing S Reed Blankenship to 3-Year, $24M Deal

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

It's not one of many tweaks to the offensive side of the ball, but instead, their move to put a cherry on top of their already-elite defense in Reed Blankenship that takes the cake as Houston's best acquisition thus far.

The former Philadelphia Eagles round out the back-end of this secondary as a perfect complement to Calen Bullock and Jalen Pitre, and make this unit even more potent than it already was before.

2. Signing OT Braden Smith to 2-Year, $20M Deal

Fans were emphatic about the desire to upgrade this offensive line aggressively in the offseason, and signing one of the best tackles on the free agent market does just that. Signing him for just $10 million a season makes it even better, so long as he can stay on the field consistently.

3. Trading for RB David Montgomery From Lions

Dec 25, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) looks on before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

If the Texans were able to walk away from this deal, giving up a bit less than a fourth, seventh, and Juice Scruggs, then it'd be easier to find a higher place on this list. Instead, the package comes at just a little steep, even while it may address a much-needed role in the backfield.

4. Signing OG Evan Brown to 1-Year, $3.5M Deal

Another much needed veteran presence on the offensive line, Brown factors in as a cheap, low-risk option on the interior who's played multiple positions throughout seven years in the league, and could start on the Texans' front as early as Week One, depending on other moves made down the line this offseason.

5. Signing TE Foster Moreau to 2-Year, $6.3M Deal

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau (87) runs for a gain during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Foster Moreau won't be the leading pass-catcher at the tight end position for the Texans, but he will add some extra depth and blocking prowess to the room that was much needed throughout 2025. For that reason, his signing and two-year investment were a worthwhile one to make.

6. Signing DE Dominique Robinson to 1-Year, $4M Deal

Dominique Robinson is simply a depth addition to fill in behind the Texans' elite core of pass rushers, but he enters at a low-risk, cheap contract that doesn't hurt Houston much, even if the signing goes sideways.

7. Signing DE Logan Hall to 2-Year, $13.7M Deal

It's a high investment to be made in Logan Hall across the next two years, coming in as the Texans' third-highest paid free agent acquisition so far in total money, nearly at $7M AAV. He has 10 combined sacks across four years, so Houston's banking on internal development to make this swing really worth the cost of entry.

8. Signing LB Jake Hummel to 2-Year, $4.75M Deal

Jake Hummel has a notably cheap contract for the next two years in Houston as a depth linebacker, but appears more likely to slot in primarily as a special teams contributor more than anything.

9. Trading for K Kai Kroeger From Saints

It's hard to say this trade was the worst move of the Texans' offseason, but its importance certainly doesn't stack up to the other acquisitions on the list. Maybe Kroeger develops into an All-Pro punter to change that, but for now, he'll be tasked with making a name for himself as the newest boot in Houston.