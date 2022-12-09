Texans QB Davis Mills Looking For More Late-Season Success vs. Cowboys

Headed into Sunday's daunting matchup against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium, the Houston Texans are facing some eerie similarities from last season.

Quarterback Davis Mills is set to reclaim the starting role from Kyle Allen after a two-game benching. He was benched in the middle of the season last year in favor of veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor but reclaimed the starting role after Houston was embarrassed in a 31-0 shutout at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts.

Once Mills stepped back into starting duties, the Texans went 2-3 to end the season after having just a 2-10 record following the blowout loss to the Colts.

"I hope we get similar results to last year," Mills said. "I felt like last year when I was able to come back for the second time, played really well to end the season."

Mills' ability to be a starting quarterback in the NFL has been in question since he entered the league, but his performance in that final stretch last season essentially gave him the keys to the offense entering 2022. He secured back-to-back double-digit wins over the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Chargers in Weeks 15 and 16, respectively.

During those two wins, Mills went 40 of 57 passing for 463 yards, four touchdowns and just one interception. He also went an impressive 23 of 33 passing for 301 yards and three touchdowns in a close 28-25 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the season finale.

He's been learning from the sidelines the past two weeks in hopes that he can provide some more late-season magic for a Texans team that is looking for any kind of positives after officially being eliminated from postseason contention in Week 13.

"These past two weeks have really just allowed me to sit back and continue to learn," Mills said. "Early on in the season and as the season progresses, whirlwind of everything ... there's not a time to sit there and evaluate what you're doing, you're just trying to continue to progress as the season goes."

After two weeks of learning, Mills will need to have arguably the best game of his career if he and the Texans (1-10-1) want to upset an elite Cowboys defense (9-3) on the road Sunday.

Dallas and Houston kickoff from AT&T Stadium at 12 p.m. CT.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.