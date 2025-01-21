Texans, Cowboys Named Trade Partners for Star Defender
The Houston Texans already have one of the best cornerbacks in football in Derek Stingley Jr., but they could definitely stand to add a counterpart for him.
The problem is that the Texans don't exactly have a lot of cap room heading into the offseason, so they may struggle to add a legitimate piece in free agency.
What they could do, however, is pursue a trade for an affordable player, and that is exactly what Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox is suggesting.
More specifically, Knox thinks it would be a good idea to inquire about Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland.
"[Nick] Caserio probably won't be overly aggressive on the trade market either, though if a solid player on a rookie contract—like receiver George Pickens or cornerback DaRon Bland—were to become available for whatever reason, he could pounce," Knox wrote.
There actually is a chance that the Cowboys could place Bland on the trade block.
Bland has one year left on his deal before he is slated to hit free agency, and with all of the money Dallas just handed to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb plus with Micah Parsons due for an extension, it seems like Bland's time in Dallas may be running thin.
The 25-year-old missed the first couple of months of 2024 due to a stress fracture in his foot and ultimately logged 41 tackles and five passes defended in seven games.
In 2023, however, Bland racked up 69 tackles and nine interceptions and set an NFL record with five defensive touchdowns, earning himself a trip to the Pro Bowl and a First-Team All-Pro selection.