Six Texans Gaining Notable Momentum in Pro Bowl Voting

As Pro Bowl voting has been open across the past few weeks for the 2025 NFL season, the first batch of voting total counts have officially been released that gives us a gauge of exactly where the league's stars stand for this year's events.

And for the Houston Texans, they could be in line to have a few names that have a case for a selection this season, having six players currently listed within the top six at their positions after the first wave of voting, with a majority of those landing on the defensive side of the ball amid this team's league-best output on that end of the field.

With a few weeks to go in Pro Bowl voting, here's where the Texans' top stars stand amongst the league for their respective positions:

S Calen Bullock (2nd)

The highest ranking on the Texans amongst their respective positions is none other than second-year safety Calen Bullock, who's been a consistent playmaker in Houston's ball-hawking secondary, claiming four picks on the season through 13 games.

If he keeps up this traction in fan voting, Bullock may very well be on his way to Pro Bowl number one of his career.

CB Derek Stingley Jr. (3rd)

Sep 28, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) runs onto the field before the game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Houston's star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. has surged into the top three among his position after putting together another stellar season in the Texans' secondary. He, like Bullock, has also been a quality ball-hawk through 13 weeks, logging three interceptions and remaining one of the best defensive backs in the NFL.

Stingley made his first Pro Bowl last season along with a first-team All-Pro selection. Don't be shocked if he adds to those totals at the end of this year.

DE Will Anderson Jr. (4th)

Of course, Texans star edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. was bound to be high on the Pro Bowl fan voting rankings, as he finds his way into the top four amongst his position. He's on track for one of the best seasons of his career in year three, and has been a catalyst behind Houston’s league-best defense.

He has one Pro Bowl to his name already, and if he wants to suit up for a second, he'll likely have the roster spot to do so after a season like he's put together.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn (4th)

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Houston Texans kicker Ka'Imi Fairbairn (15) kicks a field goal for an extra point during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Ka'imi Fairbairn, even when factoring in a couple of games missed, has still gotten a fair share of love in the fan voting by navigating into the top four amongst all kickers. He's made all but three field goals on the year to nail over 90% of all tries, and has still yet to miss an extra point on the year.

If selected to the Pro Bowl, it would be the first appearance of his nine-year career.

DE Danielle Hunter (5th)

It wouldn't be right for Anderson Jr. to be without Danielle Hunter in the voting, who's remained just as impactful on the Texans' defensive line as his star edge counterpart, who's put together a fourth-straight season of double-digit sacks, and could be in line for a fourth-straight Pro Bowl appearance as well.

In 13 games, Hunter has 11 sacks, 42 tackles, and two forced fumbles. If selected, it'd be the sixth Pro Bowl appearance of his career.

P Tommy Townsend (6th)

Nov 9, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) and punter Tommy Townsend (6) leave the field following a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Even the Texans' punter is getting some love. Tommy Townsend has been one of the better punters of the past half-decade through his time with the Kansas City Chiefs, and now in his second year stationed in Houston.

If selected, Townsend would be headed to the second Pro Bowl of his career, and his first since being an All-Pro in 2022.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!