NFL Draft: Disappointing Texans in Prime Position for Two Early Picks on Day 1

With plenty of needs on the roster, the Houston Texans are playing their way into position to add talent early on Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Houston Texans have been a massive disappointment. This is saying something, considering many didn't have high expectations for them to begin with. 

With the current state of things, Houston's biggest storyline to look forward to is all about the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson when he brings his Cleveland Browns to town later this year. 

After that, the NFL Draft is likely when we'll next see the Texans take centerstage, and they'll likely play a big role in the first 10 picks on Day 1 thanks to current struggles. 

If the NFL Draft were today Houston would own the first and eighth picks on Day 1 thanks to their own issues and trade that sent Watson to Cleveland. 

And in the most recent Sports Illustrated mock draft, this may be the opportunity to add a franchise quarterback. 

"An undersized, athletic gamer who possesses a lasso for an arm and is the consummate team leader," writes Sports Illustrated, mocking Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young to Houston. "Has experienced the biggest stages that college football has to offer; uber-competitive and ultra-poised. "

With two top-10 picks, however, the team isn't done there. Adding Clemson edge defender Myles Murphy later in the first round. 

"An experienced, versatile defensive lineman capable of playing any position with his hand in the dirt up front," Sports Illustrated writes about Murphy. "Possesses a quick first step, with excellent bend and athleticism."

Currently, Young has +200 odds to be the top pick in the NFL Draft next year, with Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (+190) leading the group of projected targets, currently.

