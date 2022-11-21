2023 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks Go Quick
As we near the end of the college football season and begin understanding what needs NFL teams have, it's time to start diving deep into how the 2023 NFL Draft might play out. Here is the first-round mock draft of the week with players that could be selected with the first 32 picks.
Descriptions are from the player's scouting report. Click their name to read their full report.
1. Houston Texans: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
"An undersized, athletic gamer who possesses a lasso for an arm and is the consummate team leader. Has experienced the biggest stages that college football has to offer; uber-competitive and ultra-poised. "
2. Carolina Panthers: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
"A mature, highly intelligent, pocket-passer who makes smart decisions, does a phenomenal job of reading through his progressions and understands when to add zip or touch."
3. Chicago Bears: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
"He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we've seen come off the edge in quite some time. His ability to convert speed to power, along with his bend and athleticism, enables him to use an array of moves to get to the quarterback."
4. Las Vegas Raiders: OT Olu Fashanu, Penn State
5. Seattle Seahawks (via DEN): iDL Jalen Carter, Georgia
"Blessed with rare athleticism, a lightning quick first step and violent hands, the Bulldogs defensive tackle makes a living in the opponents' backfield."
6. Detroit Lions (via LAR): QB Will Levis, Kentucky
"Levis gets rid of the ball in a hurry, and it's the high-octane scheme that you see many NFL teams attempting to mimic. You can tell that Levis puts in the time, he works on his mechanics, he possesses great footwork, and his fakes are carried out with emphasis so that attention to detail is what you want to see from a franchise signal-caller."
7. Houston Texans (via CLE): EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
"An experienced, versatile defensive lineman capable of playing any position with his hand in the dirt up front; possesses a quick first step, with excellent bend and athleticism."
8. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
"Paris Johnson Jr. has all the athletic tools to excel in his first season at tackle for the Buckeyes. Though he must work through certain technical issues, his rapid rate of refinement and improvement through the 2021 year indicates he has a high ceiling at tackle."
9. Jacksonville Jaguars: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
"Johnston boasts excellent size at a school-listed 6040 and 212 pounds; what's more, he ostensibly has extremely long arms. The Horned Frogs' standout exhibits notable linear burst, lateral burst, long speed, and play strength."
10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO): EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
11. Green Bay Packers: WR Jordan Addison, USC
"An extremely productive receiver, the 2021 Biletnikoff Award winner can start early in the NFL thanks to his refined route running, great hands, and impressive movement skills; that said, his size, play strength, and good-not-great speed will limit him at the next level."
12. Arizona Cardinals: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
"A rowdy defensive back that consistently detects the ball, Smith roves the secondary with a presence that makes quarterbacks second guess their decisions."
13. Detroit Lions: S Brian Branch, Alabama
"Brian Branch has the athleticism, instincts, and physicality to play any defensive back position in the league. He should start as a rookie and can develop into a stellar defensive chess piece, and he can at least be an elite special teamer."
14. Indianapolis Colts: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
"An adroit athlete with a small sample size, if Richardson can follow up his 2021 appearances with polish and precision, he may see the biggest rise of any draft prospect come 2023."
15. Atlanta Falcons: iDL Bryan Bresee, Clemson
"A defensive lineman who boasts experience on the biggest stages and exhibits impressive unidirectional movement skills, power, and length, Bryan Bresee can be an elite defender if he grows more consistent with his technique."
Read More
16. Los Angeles Chargers: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
"Jones is an easy mover. He has a smooth kick slide and possesses quick feet to mirror pass rushers. Jones' nimble feet and quickness allow him to stay in front of pass rushers."
17. Washington Commanders: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
"On film, it looks like Ringo was built in a lab. He has a great frame, fantastic length and impressive speed. It didn't matter the receiver's speed he went up against in man coverage, Ringo was always in the wideouts hip pocket."
18. New York Jets: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
"Naturally wide base that remains consistent throughout his pass set. Hand fighting is non-negotiable, and his innate length prohibits pass rushers from reaching his chest."
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
"A long, physical press-man cover corner, Porter Jr owns prototypical attributes, along with NFL bloodlines (son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Joey Porter). His long arms allow him to knock receivers off their mark and enable him to get his hands on a lot of tipped balls."
20. Denver Broncos (via SF): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
"The school-listed 6050 and 260-pound 3-4 outside linebacker is a versatile, exciting athlete. He spends a somewhat high percentage of snaps off-ball in run defense and coverage, and he is respectable in man against tight ends and even running backs."
21. Seattle Seahawks: LB Henry To'o To'o, Alabama
"To'o To'o has quick hands to stay clean when flowing to the sideline, taking advantage of his speed to make plays. His closing speed is very good, and Linemen have difficulty locating and blocking him at the second level as he slips past blocks."
22. New England Patriots: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
23. Cincinnati Bengals: TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
"Mayer forces opposing defenders to make business decisions with the ball in his hands as he runs at them like a mack truck. He is extremely tough to bring down, often requiring multiple defenders to do so."
24. Buffalo Bills: iOL Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
"Skoronski possesses exceptional athleticism, great passion and high character. His quick feet and fundamentally sound technique are two of his more favorable attributes."
25. Baltimore Ravens: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
"The Texas native wins with excellent releases, route running, agility, footwork, and lateral quickness. Smith-Njigba boasts strong route salesmanship, subtle directional changes, and sharp, sudden cuts."
26. Tennessee Titans: iOL O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida
"Plays long with heavy hands at the point of attack, and he can slide his feet and anchor against interior push. Cerebral with the reactionary skills to handle what's in front of him, then pick up delayed blitzers."
27. Dallas Cowboys: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
28. New York Giants: WR Kayshon Boutte, LSU
"Quality musculature and adequate height for the position. He moves around the offense, playing the X, Z, and F positions. Substantial play strength and competitive toughness for the receiver position."
29. Miami Dolphins:
FORFEITED
30. Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Jared Verse, Florida State
"He possesses a high motor, good acceleration, and excellent linear speed. Verse also packs plenty of power. He often put tackles on skates and walked them back to the quarterback."
31. Kansas City Chiefs: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
"A high-potential player who has put up big-time stats and could end up being one of the better receivers in the class."
32. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
"Bijan Robinson is an elite running back prospect without any athletic limitations. His size, agility, lateral and linear burst, balance, power, and well-rounded pass-catching are all special."