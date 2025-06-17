Houston Texans Have a New Hall of Famer, and It's Not a Player
The Houston Texans have a colorful history with a lot of star players who have impacted the team and NFL as a whole. They have 3 people in their Ring of Honor: Robert C. McNair, Andre Johnson, and J.J. Watt. Throughout their history, though, only one player has been enshrined in NFL history as a Pro Football Hall of Famer: Andre Johnson, who was inducted as part of the Class of 2024.
On Tuesday, the Texans announced another Hall of Fame inductee, but this one is not a player nor are they head to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. TORO, the Texans' mascot, has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in the Class of 2025!
Per the Texans' official website, "TORO joins an elite group of 33 mascots already enshrined in the Hall, recognized for excellence across collegiate, professional and independent sports. The Texans will recognize TORO for this distinguished honor in a Mascot Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony during halftime of a home game this season."
TORO has an extensive list of accomplishments that put him in contention for the top honor in his field. Most notably, he was the 2020 NFL Mascot of the Year, thanks in part to, "his ability to adapt and innovate during the 2020 season including a strong gameday presence, social media presence and community impact," per the 2025 Mascot Hall of Fame website.
His other accomplishments include, but are not limited to: NFL Mascot Anchor in the Community: 2020, NFL Mascot Stunt of the Year: 2016 and 2022, NFL Mascot Video of the Year: 2022 and 2025, NFL Mascot Social Media Presence of the Year: 2024, NFL Mascot Skit of the Year: 2024, and he is an 11-time pro-bowler.
"We are so proud to have TORO inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame and we share this recognition with Texans fans everywhere," Houston Texans Senior Mascot Program Manager Andrew Johnson said. "The city of Houston helped bring TORO to life by giving him an identity within the community. We can't wait to celebrate TORO in the Mascot Hall of Fame this season and for him to continue bringing joy to fans of all ages."
TORO earned the highest number of votes amongst the Executive Committee and ranked highest for public votes of all mascots on the ballot.