Texans Win Streak Pushes Them Higher in Power Rankings

The Houston Texans are in the postseason after securing their eighth straight win against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17 on the road.

The victory gives the Texans at least a wild card spot, but they could win the AFC South with another victory against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, coupled with a Jacksonville Jaguars loss to the Tennessee Titans. With the Texans' winning streak continuing, they moved up two spots in NFL.com writer Eric Edholm's power rankings from No. 10 to 8.

"The Texans continue to fascinate as potential playoff sleepers. On Saturday, they showed some early offensive flash against the Chargers before turning the game over to be finished off by their terrific defense," Edholm wrote.

"It wasn't easy against Justin Herbert, who made some heroic plays to keep Los Angeles in it, but Houston found a way to win its eighth straight. When you consider that streak and the caliber of opponent that has managed to beat the Texans so far this season (Houston has fallen to potentially five playoff teams, none by more than eight points), it paints a picture of this squad's postseason potential, especially in a field that won't include. The Texans aren't perfect, and still must be more consistent, but any measure of steadiness would make Houston a fearsome playoff matchup."

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud waves to fans following a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Texans Move Up in NFL Power Rankings

The only teams ranked ahead of the Texans in the power rankings are the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

The Texans have proven themselves to be a talented team in the last two months of the season, and the defense has been the best in the NFL. This is the recipe for success late in the year, and it could be what propels Houston to heights the franchise has never seen before.

One more win would tie the franchise record for most wins in a season. Another two playoff victories would give them their first conference championship appearance in franchise history. However, the Texans aren't fighting to make it to the AFC Championship. Their goals have always been to reach and win the Super Bowl, and the way they are playing is reminiscent of a team that can do just that.

The Texans will play their final regular season game on Sunday at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 12 noon CT inside NRG Stadium.

