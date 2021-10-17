Texans' Biggest Need Exposed vs. Colts?

Maybe the Houston Texans won't win another game this season. That might be alright so long as the draft position is in their favor.

The Texans need a No. 1 cornerback. They need someone who can win in coverage against the league's top targets and also be physical enough to play the run. Now more than ever, a bonafide shutdown cornerback is needed for teams to be successful.

Terrance Mitchell isn't it. Desmond King isn't either. At this point, just trot Vernon Hargreaves out there to make sure a top-three pick is coming Houston's way.

At least then the Texans will have a premium choice when on the clock.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz torched the Texans' secondary for all four quarters in a 31-3 win at Lucas Oil Stadium. Wentz, who last season looked lost with the Philadelphia Eagles, seemed to channel his inner Josh Allen or Patrick Mahomes to help Indy improve to 2-4.

Wentz connected with wide receiver Parris Campbell on a 51-yard touchdown in the first quarter to give the Colts a 7-0 lead. He'd find T.Y. Hilton on the ensuing drive for a gain of 52.

Campbell blew past safeties Justin Reid and Terrence Brooks downfield. There wasn't a cornerback in sight. On the Hilton reception, Lonnie Johnson was matched in coverage against the Pro Bowl receiver while Reid came sprinting from the middle of the field.

Once again, no cornerback. Zone coverage or not, it's not an excuse. Keep the target in front of you is always what cornerbacks are told to do.

There were at least five different occasions the cornerbacks were playing catch up. It allowed Wentz to throw for 223 and two touchdowns on the afternoon.

Coverage is one thing. Tackling is another. What went wrong on the third quarter run from Colts' Jonathan Taylor? The corners couldn't tackle.

Couldn't? Maybe "chose not to'' would be a better way of wording through the problematic play. At least Mitchell finally pulled the second-year run down to save the score, but the damage was done. Taylor tallied 83 yards and was down at Houston's 6.

Three plays later, he'd get the touchdown from a yard out. Taylor would score again in the fourth quarter, but that was on a draw play up the middle.

NFL scouts and general managers put an emphasis on four positions when it comes to the draft. Quarterback will always be a top priority. Pass-rusher usually follows. A franchise left tackle is beneficial and then a lock-down corner has emerged as the next prime position.

Rookie quarterback Davis Mills threw a pair interceptions and was limited passing following his 300-yard outing at home. Houston has Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, but he's out for at least the next month. Second-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard has tallied four sacks on the year — two of which came Sunday against the Colts' offensive line.

But cornerback? There isn't a positive in sight. Most of the names that have seen reps for Houston likely would only contribute on special teams for other franchise. That, or be on the practice squad.

Maybe the Texans can find a way to land both Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux and LSU's Derek Stingley in the first round next April. Currently, Houston would be picking top-five should the season end today.

Should they garner back a significant package for disgruntled QB Deshaun Watson, perhaps they have two top 10 picks. Maybe even more should the right team make the offer.

The verdict is still out on Mills if he's the future of the franchise. The same could be said for those in the trenches.

There's no more waiting around for GM Nick Caserio. Finding a No. 1 cornerback is the top priority when Houston is on the clock.