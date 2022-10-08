Texans vs. Jaguars Week 5 Notebook: Trevor Lawrence Is Coming Into His Own

HOUSTON — Davis Mills may have had a better rookie season than Trevor Lawrence, but the former No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft is experiencing the latter at the start of the 2022 campaign.

Lawrence has the 2-2 Jacksonville Jaguars on a trajectory to the franchise's first AFC South division title since 2017, entering a Week 5 match against the 0-3-1 Houston Texans.

Lawrence struggled against the Texans last season. He completed 56.1 percent of his passes for 542 yards and three interceptions while the Texans swept their two-game regular season series against the Jaguars.

Coach Lovie Smith is hoping to replicate the same success against Lawrence and the Jaguars Sunday afternoon at TIAA Bank Field. But after reviewing game film on the second-year quarterback, Smith understands that Lawrence will present new challenges for the Texans following his second-year development.

"He’s had a lot more game experience since we played them last," Smith said. "Mobile, big guy, strong arm, the top pick in the draft. If you look at their football team, the last two years, they had the top pick in the draft, and both of those guys are difference-makers from what I see. Every rep you get, every game you play, you’re going to get better."

Can the Texans' offense find consistency in Jacksonville?

Excluding the loss against the Denver Broncos, the Texans' have been inconsistent with their offensive production. And Houston's defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers was the prime example.

After Dameon Pierce's 75-yard rushing touchdown, the Texans had recorded 157 yards during the first half of their Week 4 loss, which resulted in Houston trailing Los Angeles 27-7.

Despite their early in-game struggles, the Texans got into a rhythm during the second half. They outscored the Chargers 17-7 to cut Los Angeles' 20-point lead down to three points midway through the fourth quarter.

Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton believes Houston's inconsistency on the offensive side of the ball is a mental struggle, and players must understand the importance of every play for a full 60 minutes.

"When you have a collection of variances of experience, you have some players that understand just how tough it is to focus for 65, 70 plays throughout a game and be at your best in any given play," Hamilton said. "Then you have young players processing the information, getting to the line of scrimmage, and troubleshooting the different looks that we see on a Sunday afternoon becomes more of a burden and challenge.

"It’s mitigating the times where you put players in the position to where they’re trying to adapt to something they’re somewhat unfamiliar with."

Do not expect Christian Harris to play vs. Jaguars

Rookie linebacker Christian Harris made his long-awaited return to the practice field on Wednesday. For the first time since training camp, Harris was a full participant at practice after he suffered a hamstring injury in August.

"We just started the process," Smith said. "He’s back out on the practice field. That’s the first step about availability. He’s available now, and we’ve started the process."

Smith does not anticipate Harris playing an integral role for the Texans amid his return. But whenever he gets an opportunity to suit up in the future, the Texans believe Harris will enhance the early season struggles of the linebacker corps.

Harris spent time practicing alongside the presumed first team during voluntary OTAs in June. At the time, Smith said Harris was progressing the way the franchise wanted, but his injury has changed the trajectory of his rookie season.

The Texans drafted Harris during the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft at pick no. 75 in April. Harris notched 220 tackles, 10.0 sacks, and six pass deflections during his three-year stint at Alabama.

"He was coming along and started to get the defense," linebackers coach Miles Smith said. "He’s a smart kid. I think every coach that’s been with him will tell you that. But again, he’s missed the last two months, so that’s going to have a detrimental effect on him."

QUICK HITS

- Derek Stingley Jr. will be active Sunday against the Jaguars after sustaining an arm injury in the loss against the Chargers. Stingley did not miss practice during the Texans' Week 5 preparations against the Jaguars.

- The Houston Texans will be without tight end Brevin Jordan for the third consecutive game due to an ankle injury. With the loss of Jordan, veteran tight end Jordan Akins will receive his third call-up from the practice squad. Akins caught five balls for 64 yards and one touchdown over the previous three games.

- Christian Kirk has been a significant addition to the Jaguars' wide receivers corps. Kirk is on the trajectory of a career year amid his first season in Jacksonville after recording 327 yards on 20 catches in the first four games.

Kirk's best game of the season took place during a 28-22 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, where he recorded 112 yards on six catches.

You can follow Coty M. Davis on Twitter at @CotyDavis_24

