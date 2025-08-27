Houston Texans Linked to Compelling Joe Mixon Replacement
The Houston Texans suddenly find themselves in dire need of running back help following Joe Mixon's trip to the NFI list, meaning that the Pro Bowler will miss the first four games of the season.
The Texans signed Nick Chubb in free agency and selected Woody Marks in the NFL Draft, but Chubb is barely a shell of his former self and Marks was a Day 3 pick.
Ergo, Houston desperately needs to make an addition to its backfield before facing the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, and Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has offered a potential solution for the Texans: former Denver Broncos halfback Audric Estime.
Audric Estime could be the Texans' best option
"A powerful runner at Notre Dame, Estime averaged a solid 4.1 yards per carry as a rookie for the Denver Broncos last season," Knox wrote. "However, he was waived as part of Denver's backfield makeover. His combination of youth and upside makes him an intriguing target."
The Broncos are also not expected to sign Estime back to their practice squad, so he should be up for grabs in the coming days.
Estime rushed for 310 yards and a couple of touchdowns in limited action during his rookie campaign in 2024. The former fifth-round pick enjoyed a very impressive collegiate career at Notre Dame, racking up 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry during his final season in 2023.
The 5-foot-11, 227-pound bruiser would definitely provide Houston with, at the very least, a solid short-yardage option and potentially more. After all, Estime is still just 22 years old, so he has plenty of room to grow, and with Mixon sidelined, he should get ample opportunities with the Texans.
Mixon was one of the only consistent sources of offense for Houston last season, so being without the 29-year-old for at least the first four weeks of 2025 will be tough. The Texans need to find a solution as quickly as possible, and Estime may very well be the best option available.