Houston Texans Linked to Two Texas Longhorns Playmakers
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans are just a couple of pieces away from being able to make a major push at a Super Bowl run. They have some work to do for sure, but the talent is there for them to build and become that kind of team.
In order to take the next step, the Texans will need to bring in more weapons for their young star quarterback.
Houston does not have a ton of money to spend this offseason. However, there will be ways for them to make the necessary improvements. One of those ways will be through the 2025 NFL Draft.
Could the Texans end up looking to land an in-state talent during the upcoming draft?
Cole Thompson of Texans Wire has suggestd that Houston could consider pursuing Texas Longhorns stars Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond. Both players could be ideal fits for the Texans to take the offense up a notch.
Golden would obviously be the bigger get for Houston. He is coming off of a big season at Texas, catching 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 17.0 yards per reception.
As for Bond, he did not have as big of a season, but his athleticism and speed make him a very intriguing target. Bond racked up 34 catches for 540 yards and five touchdowns. He could play a very similar role to the one that Xavier Worthy has played this season for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Either wide receiver would be a welcome addition for the Texans. Stroud could work with either player and their skill-sets would help him put together a better year in 2025.
Outside of the draft, Houston could consider pursuing a wide receiver in free agency. They might have to get creative with their cap space, but if there is a player that they want badly they could probably figure out a way to make it work.
All of that being said, the upcoming offseason is an important one for the Texans. They are not a serious Super Bowl contender as currently constructed and need to add more talent.
It will be interesting to see how Houston accomplishes that, but the front office has to add to the roster.