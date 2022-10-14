Texans Coach Lovie Smith: Bye Week Comes at 'Perfect Time,' Explains Why

The Houston Texans are one of four teams on a bye for Week 6, joining the Tennessee Titans, Las Vegas Raiders, and Detroit Lions. It's the first week that teams are designated to take their assigned annual week off from in-season play.

Luckily for the Texans (1-3-1), they picked up their first win of the season right before their bye, as a go-ahead fourth-quarter touchdown by rookie running back Dameon Pierce was all Houston needed to secure a 13-6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Texans were given the earliest possible bye rather than having one in Week 14 like the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Indianapolis Colts will have. Depending on how a team looks at it, there are pros and cons to having the off week earlier or later.

For Houston coach Lovie Smith, he's just appreciating the break - and the team's first win - while looking at the positive side of things during the week off.

"We're in pretty good shape, we have a chance to really get healthy right now, and we have a sample of who we think we can be this year," Smith said. "(And) as coaches, to be able to analyze everything that we've done and go from there. So early, late, seems like it's the perfect time for us where we are right now."

The Texans will be looking to get a handful of players healthy for the Week 7 matchup with the Raiders, as tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle), offensive tackle Austin Deculus (ankle), linebacker Blake Cashman (concussion), receiver Chris Moore (hip), and defensive end Jonathan Greenard (ankle) are all currently listed as questionable for the road matchup.

With rookies like Pierce, defensive backs Derek Stingley Jr. and Jalen Pitre, and offensive lineman Kenyon Green playing at elite levels, there's plenty to be excited about. Additionally, the Texans have been without striking distance late in the fourth of every game this season. A few drives with different results could see the Texans with a 5-0 record, though this is obviously a major hypothetical.

But even as a coach for arguably one of the league's worst teams, Smith is staying bright-minded.

"Each year, it's a little different on how you're feeling, but I just know where we are right now," Smith said. " ... Having a little break right now, we like where it is."

The Texans and Raiders kickoff from Allegiant Stadium at 3:05 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 23.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

