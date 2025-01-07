Houston Texans Make Intriguing DB Signing Before Playoffs
The Houston Texans are set to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday afternoon in their first AFC playoff matchup.
While many aren't giving the Texans the win prediction, they are happy to play the underdog role. They have more than enough talent to make a run and win some games in the playoffs.
Injuries have forced Houston down a bit this season. On the offensive side of the football, the Texans have been hit hard. Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell being lost for the season are just a couple of the issues that Houston has dealt with throughout the 2024 season.
That being said, the Texans have made a move to bring in more defensive depth ahead of the Wild Card matchup.
As shared by the team, Houston has signed veteran cornerback Anthony Averett ahead of the showdown against the Chargers.
Averett is a very interesting addition for the Texans. He is nothing close to a household name, but he has shown major potential in the past.
While he hasn't played since the 2022 NFL season when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders, Averett showed off his ability to be a playmaker in 2021.
During the 2021 season, he played in 14 games, racking up 54 tackles to goa long with three interceptions and 11 defended passes. If he is called upon, Averett will be able to play for Houston.
At 30 years old, he has a lot of experience on his side. He's not a young player who would be unprepared for a big moment like the playoffs.
Granted, he isn't being brought in to start, more than likely. But, he is a quality depth option at cornerback, which would come up big if an injury happened to occur.
Fans are ready to get the playoffs underway. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon and can be watched on CBS.