Texans NFL Draft: Crimson Tide QB Bryce Young Leads Dynamic Duo in First-Round Mock

According to one recent mock NFL Draft, the Houston Texans are lined up well to nab next year's top quarterback and receiver.

The Houston Texans are missing a lot of pieces to become competitive in today's NFL landscape.

According to some of the top experts around the league, teams today need five things to build a contender: Passer, pass protector, playmaker, pass rusher, and pass defender.

Not necessarily in that order, but if teams draft talent at those positions, they'll quickly build the foundation needed to challenge for division titles and playoff seats.

When looking at the Texans, it's clear they're missing multiple components from that list.

But a recent mock draft by 33rd Team has Houston taking a stab at acquiring two of them.

Up first, the passer.

"In desperate need of a quarterback, the Texans hope they are never picking at No. 1 again," says 33rd Team. "Young, who fits the bill as a franchise quarterback, would be a good fit in the AFC South and in the city of Houston.

Thanks to the trade that sent quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns this offseason, the Texans get another first-round pick, and thus far that pick is positioned pretty well for the team to get another impact player.

And in this defense-heavy first-round mock, Houston gets the top receiver in the draft to go with the No. 1 quarterback.

"The Texans get a weapon for their new quarterback," writes 33rd Team, sending TCU Horned Frogs receiver Quentin Johnston to the Texans. "Johnston is very talented, big and long. He and Young can grow together."

There would still be work to be done on Houston's roster before they can call the five foundational positions established.

But there's no doubt Young and Johnston would give the Texans a nice start to addressing some serious needs.

Want the latest in breaking and insider news for the Houston Texans? Click Here

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.