No ‘Tebow Time’ for Texans as Jags Make Cut

Even ol' pal Urban Meyer recognized the sainted one's NFL career is kaput

Tim Tebow's second coming to the NFL was a flop.

The wildly popular former Heisman Trophy winner was cut Tuesday, before he even had a pass thrown his way by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The highlight of the 34-year-old's attempted reincarnation as a tight end? A half-hearted block that resulted in him accidentally ramming his helmet in the stomach of an offensive lineman teammate.

The Houston Texans have plenty of questions to answer before hosting the Jaguars in the season opener Sept. 12 at NRG Stadium. What to do with quarterback Deshaun Watson? How to replace J.J. Watt? Did head coach David Culley deserve this job?

Likewise, the in-state Dallas Cowboys are pondering how much - if any - playing time to afford quarterback Dak Prescott in their final two preseason games, including the exhibition finale Aug. 29 in Arlington against Jacksonville.

Neither team, however, has to game plan for Tim Tebow.

Tebow's return to the NFL sparked his No. 85 Jags jersey becoming one of hottest selling in the league. And with the invitation extended offered by his old University of Florida coach-turned-Jags head coach Urban Meyer, it appeared Tebow would get every chance to succeed.

But in the end, 21 Jaguars had a pass thrown their way in Jacksonville's preseason-opening loss to the Cleveland Browns. None of them wore No. 85.

We should've seen this coming. Honestly, most of us did.

Tebow-to-tight-end was nothing more than a transparent public relations stunt, one that was insulting to Jaguars players and educated football fans. He was the NFL's oldest tight end and, perhaps, its worst.

Bottom line: Tebow was a flop in the NFL. Drafted 25th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2010, he started only 14 regular-season games before being traded to the New York Jets. He was released after one season, then subsequently cut by the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles during training camps in 2013 and 2015.

If re-booting Tebow was a good idea, you might as well hire your ex-wife as your babysitter, buy back your old car and repurpose it as an Airbnb, and turn that useless 3D TV into a bath tub.

Shoot, the Texans should dig back into 2012 as well and bring back Gary Kubiak, Matt Schaub and Arian Foster.

Traded once and cut by four teams in NFL and having flopped in the New York Mets' minor league baseball system, it would seem Tebow's "15 minutes" have finally expired.

Alas, he could always step into the ring against Jake Paul.