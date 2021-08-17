Texans Roster Moves: Veteran RB Cut, Starting LB Cleared

The Texans waived-injured running back Dontrell Hilliard, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly.

HOUSTON - Among the Houston Texans' moves on Monday came the health-related progress of free-agent signee and a goodbye to a veteran running back.

Hillard rushed for 19 yards on five carries and caught one pass for two yards last season. He was claimed off waivers in December from the Cleveland Browns

In 2019, Hilliard rushed for 31 yards and two touchdowns and caught nine passes for 82 yards.

Undrafted out of Tulane, Hilliard has rushed for 97 career yards on 22 carries and caught 22 passes for 199 yards.

At Tulane, Hilliard rushed for 2,948 yards and 30 touchdowns and caught 70 passes for 740 yards and four touchdowns in 47 career games. He rushed for 1,091 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior and was named second-team all-conference.

The Texans running back room is full, and so is the receivers room, which explains will Isaiah Coulter was also released. Coulter a fifth-round choice in 2020, and he played one game for the Texans last season.

Meanwhile, linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis has cleared the mandatory NFL concussion protocol. That involves passing a baseline neurological exam and practicing for one day without recurrence of symptoms to be fully cleared for contact drills.

And also on Monday, Houston traded cornerback Keion Crossen to the Giants for a 2023 sixth-round choice. The Texans activated cornerback Bradley Roby from the COVID-19 list Monday, but tackle Laremy Tunsil, who tested positive, will not play for Houston in its preseason game on Saturday at the Dallas Cowboys. QB Deshaun Watson was not outside at practice on Monday and is not expected to play at Dallas.

