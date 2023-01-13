Texans Draft Next Franchise QB, Fortify DL in Latest NFL Mock

The Texans have two first round picks and are set to change the course of the franchise come April.

With their season officially over, the Houston Texans must now turn their attention towards the offseason and perhaps most importantly, the 2023 NFL draft.

Despite missing out on the No. 1 overall pick after a 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18, the Texans still have two picks in the first round due to their trade of former Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns.

There are plenty of holes on the Texans' roster, and in the latest CBS Sports mock draft, they have address two of those holes. First, though, they secure their next franchise quarterback.

No. 2 - Bryce Young - QB (Alabama) Houston finds a leader for its program in Young. Young is a diminutive signal-caller who has the ever important "it" factor. He willed Alabama to victories even when it was not living up to the standard.

Between now and April, the debate surrounding which quarterback is taken first will continue on. Taking Young, however, could drastically change the Texans offense in a short amount of time.

Young won a national championship at Alabama in 2020 and the Heisman Trophy in 2021, finishing his career throwing for 8,356 yards with 80 touchdowns and just 12 interceptions in three seasons.

With their pick from the Browns, the Texans go to the other side of the ball and secure a premier defensive lineman.

No. 12 - Bryan Bresee - DL (Clemson) Bresee was the No. 1 overall recruit coming out of high school. He has been through significant adversity in his life but those moments are there to overcome and grow. When looking for a player who has natural talent to nurture in the middle stage of the first round, Bresee is on the short list.

Bresee didn't fill up the stat sheet with video game numbers, only recording 15 total tackles in 2022, but of those 15 5.5 were tackles for loss and 3.5 were sacks. For a Texans defense that gave up 379.5 yards of total offense per game, though, they need help along the line.

Of course, mock drafts are just that, mock drafts and subject to change between January and April. However, with two picks in the first round, the Texans may very well come out of the draft with a much brighter future in the city of Houston.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Follow Texans Daily on Twitter and Facebook

Make sure to subscribe to our daily podcast @LockedOnTexans today! Click here To Listen.

Want even more Houston Texans news? Check out the SI.com team page here.