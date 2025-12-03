Texans GM Gives Credit to DeMeco Ryans for Midseason Turnaround

The Houston Texans have put together one of, if not the most impressive midseason turnaround in the NFL from where they started this year off—going from a three-game losing streak to open the season to now 7-5, and right in the mix to claim an AFC South title once again after once being written off just a couple of months ago.

With a league-best defense leading the way, followed by a consistently improving offense, the Texans have proven capable of being talented teams, and taking are of business in the division, and now enter a critical final stretch where they have a real chance at capitalizing on those playoff hopes.

For Texans general manager Nick Caserio, a ton of the credit for that drastic shift has to fall upon the shoulders of third-year head coach DeMeco Ryans; a steady mind that's led the team consistently through the ups and downs of their last 13 weeks.

"DeMeco Ryans, hands down," Caserio said of the Texans' turnaround, via an interview with Jim Rome. "The way he handled the team. He's one of the best coaches in the league. I'm biased, obviously, but I get to work with him on a day-to-day basis. His messaging is so consistent."

Texans' Nick Caserio Gives Props to DeMeco Ryans

Nov 20, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach Demeco Ryans talks to fans before the game against the Buffalo Bills at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The messaging, for Ryans, centers on keeping a clear focus on one day and one week at a time. But to also turn the page quickly after the results play out, good or bad, to keep up with the pace of a long NFL season.

So far, that's worked out well for the Texans, and it's certainly not going unnoticed by Caserio.

"I know it's cliche, but it's really about: one day at a time and keeping the focus on your team, and keep the focus on us, and the things that we need to do. Quite frankly, there was some things early in the year that we weren't doing that well, and we probably let some games slip away. But the reality is, you have to turn the page, good or bad, regardless of what happened," Caserio said.

"Even a result of a game on Sunday [vs. Indianapolis], which was a good one on the road division. But, we have to quickly turn the page, because you have to get ready for one of the best teams in football here for the last number of years in Kansas City."

"DeMeco Ryans, hands down... the way he handled the team. He's one of the best coaches in the league."@HoustonTexans EVP and GM Nick Caserio credits his head coach for the team's turnaround after starting the season 0-3. pic.twitter.com/Jwx48TwZiC — Jim Rome (@jimrome) December 2, 2025

In reality, the Texans' turnaround might not be as simple with someone different leading the way as their head coach. Multiple teams around the league with talent have fallen into early deficits this season without the ability to climb out of as seamlessly as Houston was seemingly able to do.

With the culture that Ryans has built up in the building, and the steady messaging he's sent to his guys throughout the turbulence of this year, it's now put Houston in a prime position to make a big run.

That means, for Caserio, he'll be riding with his guy, and supporting him however he can.

"But I would say DeMeco's communication, his consistency, his mindset, his messaging, and the players deserve a lot of credit as well, because they very easily could have folded. But everybody showed up with the same attitude we would've walked in our building, when we were 0-3, versus where we are, 7-5 right now. It's not that different, which goes back to, I would say, the culture and the program that DeMeco, we're developing here in Houston."

"So he deserves a massive amount of credit. We're lucky to have him as the head coach, and I'm thankful and appreciative of the opportunity to support him in any way, shape, or form."

The vibes are high right now in Houston. With five weeks to go in the regular season, time will tell if that can keep the momentum flowing into a third-straight playoff appearance.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!