Texans List Multiple Starters on First Injury Report vs. Chiefs

The Houston Texans have listed several DNPs on their first practice report ahead of facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14.

Here’s the full landscape for the Texans following Wednesday’s practice:

Houston Texans Injury Report

– LB Azeez Al-Shaair: LIMITED (knee)



– RB Woody Marks: DNP (ankle)



– DE Will Anderson Jr.: DNP (chest/shoulder)



– OT Trent Brown: DNP (hamstring)



– CB Kamari Lassiter: DNP (foot)



– DE Denico Autry: DNP (knee)



– LB Jamal Hill: DNP (hamstring)



– DT Tim Settle Jr.: DNP (foot)

It’s a handful of starters on both sides of the ball dealing with some injury troubles before going up against the Chiefs, but three big names stick out as DNPs for Houston: cornerback Kamari Lassiter, running back Woody Marks, and defensive end Will Anderson Jr., who all popped up with their respective issues.

Each of those three names is a pivotal piece for the Texans' success, has been throughout the season, and would be big losses if one or multiple were to miss any time. But all of which still appear to be expected to suit up this weekend when asking head coach DeMeco Ryans about their status after practice.

"Kamari, Woody, Will, they'll all be fine. We'll see how the week goes," Ryans said on Wednesday.

Houston Texans running back Woody Marks (27) signals a first down during the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Houston’s starting right tackle, Trent Brown, also appears to be dealing with a hand injury that kept him out of the action for practice one of three.

Brown has emerged as a weekly starter on the outside of Houston’s offensive line for the past couple of weeks, and would force the Texans to make another shift upfront vs. the Chiefs, if he were to miss any time.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

Along with those handful of starters, linebacker and team captain Azeez Al-Shaair was also listed as a limited participant with a knee injury. Considering he was able to suit up partially, his status for Kansas City still looks positive, but will remain something to monitor as the week progresses.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. is another entry worth noting––one of Houston's starters upfront on the defensive end for all their 12 games this season, and would leave a notable hole in the middle of the Texans' defensive line if he missed out on any action.

Jamal Hill, Houston’s depth linebacker, remains on the injury report for another week after missing Week 13's game vs. the Indianapolis Colts, while Denico Autry was also a DNP with a knee injury––a lingering issue that's kept him on the IR since his midseason return, but shouldn't be anything to hinder his availability against Kansas City.

The Texans will have two more team practices on the horizon to see their guys upgraded before getting their official statuses for gameday before this weekend.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!