Houston Texans Predicted to Land Record-Setting Weapon
The Houston Texans definitely need to add some more weapons this offseason, but the problem is that they don't have the cap space to make many significant moves.
As a result, the Texans may have to turn to the NFL Draft for answers, and Randy Gurzi of Toro Times has identified a very intriguing potential fit for them: UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey.
In a recent seven-round Houston mock draft, Gurzi predicted the Texans to select Harvey in the third round.
"Joe Mixon was awesome in 2024 but the Texans were guilty of over-utilizing him," Gurzi wrote. "To prevent wearing him down in 2025, they add RJ Harvey from UCF. An explosive play-maker, Harvey should be able to earn the coaching staff's trust, something Dameon Pierce clearly hasn't done."
Let's be honest here, too: Mixon isn't a great running back. Yes, he is a workhorse who absolutely provided utility as a pass-catcher out of the backfield, but he logged just 4.1 yards per carry this season, which is identical to his career average.
It would be nice of Houston had a more dynamic playmaker in the backfield, and Harvey could certainly represent that for DeMeco Ryans' club.
The Orlando native is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he racked up 1,577 yards and 22 touchdowns while posting 6.8 yards per carry. He also caught 20 passes for 267 yards and three scores.
Harvey also set UCF's school record for most total touchdowns over the course of his career, as he achieved 48 cumulative scores throughout his tenure with the Knights.