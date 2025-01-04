Houston Texans Preview And Prediction: Week 18 vs Tennessee Titans
The Houston Texans, after a tough loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day, hit the road for the team's final regular season game of the 2024 season against the Tennessee Titans.
Here's everything you need to know heading into Sunday's matchup:
Texans Injury Report
G Shaq Mason: OUT
DE Denico Autry: OUT
DT Folorunso Fatukasi: OUT
CB Jeff Okudah: OUT
LB Christian Harris: QUESTIONABLE
What To Watch For
With the Texans already clinching the AFC South, Houston could use this game as a "bye week" to rest the team's star players. However, it looks as if fans will see their starters in some sort of capacity on Sunday
Head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Monday that "everyone will be out there playing", and that the coaching staff will see how the game goes.
"I mentioned to all our guys that everyone has to be ready to go, and that's where we are. Everyone will be out there playing, and we'll see how the game goes."- DeMeco Ryans
After the brutal loss to the Ravens on Christmas Day, Sunday's road matchup could be a perfect reset game for the Texans' offense. Quarterback CJ Stroud will be up against the No. 2 defense in yards allowed per game, which is a perfect segway into the playoffs.
Running back Joe Mixon is on the brink of making history for the Texans as well on Sunday. The 28-year-old veteran, despite missing three games this year, is seven yards away from his fifth season of 1,000 rushing yards or more. This would be the first time a Texans running back has rush for 1,000 yards in a regular season since Carlos Hyde back in 2019.
The "X" Factor: Houston's Run Game
Assuming that most of the Texans' starters will be on a limited snap count, Houston's run game must be on point against the Titans.
Tennessee's defense has allowed an average of 177.9 passing yards per game, which is the second-least this season. On the flip side, the Titans' run defense has struggled at times this year, as the front seven has allowed an average of 129.4 rushing yards per game in 2024.
If Houston elects to go with quarterback Davis Mills for a majority of the game, the Texans' run game will naturally become a key component of the offense. Mixon will likely be on a similar snap count to Stroud, so offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik must rely on Dameon Pierce and Dare Ogunbowale to carry the workload on Sunday.