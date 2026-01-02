DeMeco Ryans Explains Why Kamari Lassiter is So Vital for Texans

One of the most impressive parts of this Houston Texans' elite defense throughout the 2025 season has been their well-rounded secondary that's continued to prove itself among one of the best units in the league.

And while cornerback Derek Stingley might be the face of that elite secondary, sitting on the opposite side of the Texans' defense, second-year corner Kamari Lassiter has also cemented himself as not only a massive building block of Houston's defense, but also one of the best players at his position after a standout second year.

For DeMeco Ryans, that success for Lassiter centers on his ability to not just cover receivers, but also banks on his unmatched physicality, allowing him to be a leader-by-example for Houston's swarming defense.

"Kamari has something unique [separating] him, I would say, any corner in the league," Ryans said of Lassiter.

"When you look at the corner position, you don't look at corners as physical, game-wrecking, like, just disruptive, you don't look at corners that way. Everybody, the first thing you think about is how they cover, right? And Kamari can cover really well, but also, he has these disruptive, physical violence, swarming type plays that just stick out on tape, that everybody, if you watch film, you watch Kamari, you have to have a genuine appreciation for the way he plays football."

"And that's what I mean when I talk about getting guys on our team who love football. Watch Kamari Lassiter. Those are the guys I love. Those are the guys I feel like fit what we do here in Houston."

Kamari Lassiter Exemplifies Texans' Elite Defense

He might not be the fastest or the strongest player on the Texans' defense, but there's certainly an argument to be made that he's by far the most physical guy on the field–– which is exactly the type of player Ryans seeks out to build up what's now the NFL's best collective unit on the defensive side of the ball.

Lassiter's been a major part of that success too. He's played all 16 games on the season thus far (though could miss his first of the season in Week 18 vs. the Indianapolis Colts), has logged four interceptions with 91 total tackles, seven for loss, and 17 passes defended, sparking his claim to be in the conversation as one of the NFL's top-ten corners, joining Houston's elite corner on the other boundary in Stingley.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) intercepts a pass intended for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Hollywood Brown (5) during the fourth quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The consensus surrounding the Texans' defense has been made clear during their now-eight-game winning streak that's led them straight to a third-consecutive postseason: they're aggressive, they're physical, and they're violent––and when Kamari Lassiter is on the field, those effects become even further emphasized.

Needless to say, expect him to be a key part of this Texans' defense for a long time, and especially so as Houston traverses their hopeful playoff run across the coming weeks.

