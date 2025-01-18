Houston Texans Receive Huge Injury Boost Ahead of Chiefs Game
The Houston Texans are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs late this afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. Beating the Chiefs in general is never easy, but at their place in the playoffs is an even more daunting challenge.
Despite the uphill battle that the Texans are facing, they're confident that they can compete.
Over the last two weeks, analysts and even former coaches have been taking shot after shot at Houston. No one gave them a chance to beat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card and even fewer think they stand a chance at beating Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City.
However, the Texans were able to rock the boat last week. Behind an elite performance from the defense and C.J. Stroud playing a strong game, Houston ended up beating the Chargers by a final score of 32-12.
While it would be a surprise, no one should be completely counting the Texans out today.
Also, as shared by shared by NFL reporter Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston, veteran starting guard Shaq Mason is making his return today from a Grade 2 knee sprain.
Having Mason back on the field is a major bonus for Stroud and the offense. Against a defense as dangerous as the Chiefs, all help is welcomed.
Not only will Mason help with his play on the field, he also has experience in big playoff games. Mason has won two Super Bowl rings from his time with the New England Patriots. In these games, leadership is a major key.
Mason could end up bringing a much-needed calming presence to the Houston offense.
In order to beat Mahomes and Kansas City, the offense will have to put up points and start much stronger than they did against Los Angeles. The Texans simply cannot afford to get in a hole early.
Defensively, they need to put a lot of pressure on Mahomes and do their best to keep him in the pocket. They also need the secondary to make a play or two like they did last week.
Hopefully, the team comes out swinging. They may not be favored, but they sure could make things interesting if they play up to their full potential.