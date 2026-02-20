Texans’ Top Position Groups to Address in NFL Draft

Heading into the 2026 NFL offseason, the Houston Texans' roster, for the most part, is well positioned to have a compelling case of making the postseason for a fourth-straight time in the DeMeco Ryans era.

But as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches in just over two months, it'll act as the perfect time for the Texans to reload with another batch of young talent for their arsenal to further push the needle forward rolling into next season, hoping to reach further heights than they have through the past three years.

Where could the Texans look to improve their roster come time to pick? There are a few key spots on both sides of the ball that could be worth investing heavy capital in. But with Houston having four picks in the first two days of the draft, they'll have ample opportunity to address wherever necessary.

With that in mind, here's three positions on the Texans roster that might be worth investing in come time to draft in April:

1. IOL

The Texans' aspired upgrades on the offensive line linger once again into this offseason. Things improved upfront throughout the 2025 season, but with Houston's offensive unit struggling as a whole and an up-and-down third year from C.J. Stroud under center, it certainly wouldn't hurt for the front office to prioritize the offensive line in the draft once again.

One primary focus should lie upon the interior of the offensive line. The Texans can easily shift Tytus Howard to right tackle while leaning on Aireontae Ersery on the left side for his second season to hold down the bookends, but that then leaves a void at left guard, a lingering need at center, and depending on the outcome of Ed Ingram's free agency, might need right guard addressed as well.

Expect the Texans to take at least one offensive lineman in their first two days of the draft, with the focus on bolstering their offense heading into 2026.

2. RB

Woody Marks held down the Texans' run game decently well as the regular season progressed, but would inevitably be stonewalled in Houston's playoff loss to the New England Patriots last month, that essentially screamed to Houston that the former USC back could use a secondary ball-handler to create a one-two punch.

Maybe the Texans take a flier on a running back in round two. Perhaps there's even the chance Nick Caserio gets aggressive in a trade-up situation to grab one of this year's most coveted prospects within the class, Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love. Either way, that can make Houston's offensive attack look a whole lot more potent than it was last year.

Nov 22, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Jeremiyah Love (4) breaks loose for a touchdown run against the Syracuse Orange during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

If the Texans can bring a pair of fresh legs at running back in with one, or a couple of new faces at offensive line early in this year's draft, that brings some much-needed balance into their roster entirely, and sets the stage for a much-improved season in Nick Caley’s second year at the helm running this offense.

3. IDL

Of the few question marks that the Texans have before this year's free agency is the status of their interior defensive line; veterans Sheldon Rankins and Tim Settle will be hitting the open market. Houston may not be in a position to lose both, but if Houston's forced to part ways with one, it could further incentivize Houston to build up their defensive interior early in the draft.

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

It's difficult to nit-pick Houston's elite defense. They have one of the best duos off the edge in Will Anderson and Danielle Hunter, paired with a lockdown secondary, and a shutdown linebacker in the middle of the field with Azeez Al-Shaair.

But if that defense were to be paired with a young and powerful unit on the interior that can make it even tougher on opposing rushing offenses and bring additional pressure on the quarterback from inside, that could be the final piece of the puzzle to cement this as a Super Bowl-level group.