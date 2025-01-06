Houston Texans Receive Strong Praise from Chargers' Jim Harbaugh
The Houston Texans will face off against the Los Angeles Chargers in Wild Card playoff action on Saturday afternoon. DeMeco Ryans and Jim Harbaugh are both elite head coaches and should put on a good show for the fans.
For the Texans, they are hoping to be able to continue battling through adversity.
All season long, Houston has been hit with one thing after another. Injuries have piled up on them, especially on the offensive side of the football. However, they were still able to make it to the playoffs and win the AFC South division title.
Now, they have a tall task ahead of them to defend home field against a very talented Chargers' team.
Prior to this week's matchup, Harbaugh spoke out about the Texans. He had a lot of good things to say about them on both sides of the football.
First up, he acknowledged how good the Houston defense is, especially against the run.
"I've started to look. Defensively, really good," Harbaugh said. "Really good against the run, not a lot of people running the ball on them. They're playing really well on the back end."
He also spoke about the Texans' offense and C.J. Stroud.
"(Quarterback) C.J. Stroud is really elite. (Wide receiver) Nico Collins is elite. They've got great playmakers, great competitors," Harbaugh said. "It's gonna take our A game. We'll turn all our preparation and focus towards the Texans. I know we're gonna have to play good, that I can tell ya."
Fans will enjoy getting to watch an elite quarterback matchup between Stroud and Justin Herbert. Both quarterbacks are more than capable of putting up big production on the scoreboard.
Despite all of theinjuries, Houston has a fighting chance to make a playoff run. If Stroud can catch fire and the defense keeps playing at a high level, anything could happen.
It will be very interesting to see how they end up playing against Los Angeles. Harbaugh is a great game-planning head coach. The Texans have their work cut out for them, but if they came out strong and execute their game plan, they could end up moving on.
All of that being said, the game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday and can be watched on CBS and Paramount+.