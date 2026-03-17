Texans Sign Former Browns All-Pro G Wyatt Teller

The Houston Texans have made another addition to their offensive line via free agency, this time adding one of their most heavily rumored targets on the market since the start of the new league year.

According to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Texans have agreed to terms on a contract with former Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller.

"The Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with G Wyatt Teller, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A three-time Pro Bowler with the Browns, Teller finds a new home in Houston."

The #Texans have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with G Wyatt Teller, sources tell me and @RapSheet. A three-time Pro Bowler with the #Browns, Teller finds a new home in Houston. pic.twitter.com/h5yWgJwlzl — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 17, 2026

Teller, and eight-year league veteran who's started over 100 regular season games in the NFL, spending his last seven years as a part of the Browns' offensive front, and a key fixture of the interior on their offensive line.

Through his time in Cleveland, Teller claimed three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections back in 2020 and 2021.

He's coming off two straight seasons with the Browns in 2024 and 2025 limited to just 13 regular season games, but still has the proven track record to be a starting NFL guard when healthy and on the field.

Now, he gets to continue his career in Houston in what will be his age-32 season for the 2026 campaign, signs a new deal that keeps him on through the 2027 season, and brings aboard another veteran offensive line upgrade to the Texans in what's been a busy free agency period to fortify the trenches.

What Wyatt Teller Signing Means for Texans

The Texans have now made three acquisitions for their offensive line on the open market over the past week.

They brought in former Indianapolis Colts tackle Braden Smith on a two-year deal, added former Arizona Cardinals guards Evan Brown on a team-friendly one-year, $3.5 million contract, and now claim Teller as another experienced name to line up in their interior.

Houston also brought back their top free agent on the offensive line, right guard Ed Ingram, on a three-year deal and veteran swing tackle Trent Brown to add even further stability upfront.

But now, Ingram will be able to have another piece to slot in at the opposite guard spot with some strong history in the league throughout the past six seasons, and can be a big-time addition for C.J. Stroud in a year where he and the Texans project to have much better success in pass protection.

Oct 19, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Wyatt Teller (77) and offensive tackle KT Leveston (72) celebrate after the Browns beat the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Teller has primarily lined up at right guard through his time with the Browns, but now as he enters the back-nine of his career, he's been reported to have interest in playing left guard moving into his next situation.

Doing so would allo him to strike first with a different hand than he has for the past seven seasons at right guard, and perhaps adding on a bit more longevity to his career as he rolls into his early and mid 30s.

Teller has a perfect opportunity to do just that in Houston. He currently projects to be their likely Week One starter at left guard, Jake Andrews or Evan Brown can fill in at center with Ed Ingram at right guard, while Aireontae Ersery and Braden Smith fill in at both tackle positions.

It's a much different (and improved) outlook from what the Texans had in place this time last year, and there's still an entire draft left to go where Houston will have four picks in the first 70 selections to add even more youth and talent to this offensive line.