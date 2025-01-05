Houston Texans Could Reunite With Former All-Pro WR
The Houston Texans will find themselves in serious need of wide receiver help heading into the NFL offseason, which certainly seems strange to say based on how things started for them in 2024.
Remember: last offseason, the Texans swung a blockbuster trade with the Buffalo Bills to acquire Stefon Diggs, giving them an impressive trio of Diggs, Nico Collins and Tank Dell at the position.
However, both Diggs and Dell suffered season-ending injuries, and with Diggs slated to hit free agency and Dell having such a checkered medical history, Houston may need to go in search of some answers in the coming months.
The problem for the Texans is that they aren't slated to have a ton of cap room, meaning that a pursuit of someone like Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin would probably be difficult.
Fortunately, there should be plenty of other good, affordable wide outs available for Houston, and that includes an old friend: DeAndre Hopkins.
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News has listed Hopkins among a group of receivers the Texans should pursue in free agency.
"Hopkins going back to the team that drafted him would be a feel-good story, and would also allow him to fit in the offense as the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver," Bailey wrote. "Hopkins has shown that he is still a very capable weapon, especially in the red zone and in jump ball situations. Having him as part of the receiving corps would be extremely beneficial to Stroud and the offense."
Houston should also be able to land the 32-year-old on a relatively cheap one-year deal, so it could be a match made in heaven between the two sides.
Hopkins spent the first seven years of his NFL career with the Texans between 2013 and 2019, making four Pro Bowls while earning three First-Team All-Pro selections.
He began the 2024 campaign with the Tennessee Titans, but was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs midseason.
The Clemson product has caught 56 passes for 610 yards and five touchdowns this year.