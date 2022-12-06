Skip to main content

Baker Mayfield Texans Waiver Claim? Here's Why Not

Coach Lovie Smith downplays the possibility of the Houston Texans claiming quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are left searching for answers in hopes of improving their play at quarterback. Sunday afternoon, Kyle Allen had another appalling performance during the Texans' 27-14 loss to the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium.

Coach Lovie Smith has expressed his desire for better production from the quarterback corps over the previous few weeks. But it is highly unlikely the Texans would pursue Baker Mayfield following his jettison from the Carolina Panthers Monday morning.

Allen finished the Week 13 contest throwing for 201 yards while completing 51.2 percent of his passes to go along with two interceptions and a fumble.

"Don’t know enough about Baker or anything like that — we’re trying to get better play from the guys we have on our current roster," Smith said. "That’s what we’re really focused on right now."

The Texans, who have the league's worst record at 1-10-1, have the best chance to claim the former Pro Bowl quarterback off waivers. If he goes unclaimed by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday afternoon, Mayfield will become an unrestricted free agent.

But should the Texans change quarterbacks ahead of their match against the Dallas Cowboys, Davis Mills appears to be the lone option. 

Through 10 games, Mills completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,144 yards, 11 touchdowns and 11 interceptions before his benching on Nov. 26.

"Kyle was the quarterback of our offense [Sunday]," Smith said. "We didn’t get anything done offensively. I’ve seen the video a few times, and the play at the quarterback position wasn’t good enough yesterday."

In 67 career games, Mayfield has completed 61.2 percent of his passes for 15,438 yards, 98 touchdowns and 62 interceptions. He is 30-35 as a starting quarterback.

Mayfield finished his disappointing tenure with the Panthers after appearing in seven games. He went 1-5 starting under center while throwing for 1,313 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions. 

Mayfield currently ranks last in the NFL in Total QBR after recording a rating of 18.2. Mills is second to last with a QBR of 29.2.

