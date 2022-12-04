Texans vs. Browns Live Game Updates: Deshaun Watson Returns To Houston

The 1-9-1 Houston Texans host the 4-7 Cleveland Browns in a highly-anticipated battle on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his NFL return against his former team after an 11-game suspension.

Watson's debut for Cleveland comes 700 days since the last time he played in a regular-season game, which he did for the Texans during the 2020 season. Houston finished the season with a 4-12 record.

After four seasons with the Texans, Watson asked to be traded and eventually moved to the Browns in exchange for a package that included three first-round draft picks. Watson's Browns' contract is an unprecedented $230 million fully guaranteed, the richest in NFL history.

"We're telling our guys we're gonna see the best version of Deshaun and I think you go into every game that way," Texans Coach Lovie Smith said. "He hasn't played for a long period of time."

Houston drafted Watson with the No. 12 pick during the 2017 NFL Draft. In 54 career games played, Watson threw for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.

In his last game, Watson completed 71.1 percent of his passes for 365 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. The Texans fell 41-38 to the Tennessee Titans.

RECORDS: Houston Texans (1-9-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (4-7)

ODDS: The Texans are 7-point underdogs to the Browns.

GAME TIME: Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 12 p.m. CT



LOCATION: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)

TV/RADIO: CBS | KHOU11, SPORTS RADIO 610 | 100.3 THE BULL | MEGA 101

1st Quarter:

On the first play of the game, Kyle Allen's incomplete pass resulted in an interception for the Browns. Rookie tight end Teagan Quitoriano was Allen's target.

Change of Possession

During Watson's first offensive drive of the game, the Texans held the Browns to a three-and-out. Punt.

Change of Possession

Allen's second pass attempt was a completion to wide receiver Phillip Dorsett for 10 yards. On the next play, rookie running back Dameon Pierce rushed for eight yards. The Texans ended the drive with a holding penalty called on offensive lineman Tytus Howard. Punt.

Change of Possession

On the Browns' second drive of the game, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz fumbled following a pass attempt from Watson. Houston's defensive back Desmond King recovered the fumble.

Change of Possession

Houston's latest drive was plagued by penalties that pushed the team back to 1st-and-25. The Texans' possession ended with a 44-yard field goal made by Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Texans 3, Browns 0

Change of Possession

Running back Nick Chubb began the drive by rushing for 13 yards. On 3rd-and-6, Watson made his first completion of the game to running back Kareem Hunt. Later, Watson completed a 27-yard gain by wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones. The Browns' drive ended with Watson throwing an interception to rookie defensive back Jalen Pitre.

Change of Possession

