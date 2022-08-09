Texans Release Offensive Depth Chart: No WR No. 3 In Sight?

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans are preparing to face the New Orleans Saints in the first preseason game of the year on Saturday.

And while most veterans will likely be holding a clipboard and shooting the breeze, the latest depth chart reveal could decide which players are set to start Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Houston revealed its first official depth chart since the start of training camp. Here's how the offense looked entering Wednesday:

Quarterback: Davis Mills, Kyle Allen, Jeff Driskel

Running Back: Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, Dameon Pierce (R), Dare Ogunbowale, Darius Anderson, Royce Freeman

Fullback: Paul Quessenberry, Andy Janovich, Troy Hairston

Wide Receiver: Brandin Cooks, Chris Moore, Phillip Dorsett II, Chad Beebe, Johnny Johnson III (R)

Wide Receiver: Nico Collins, Chris Conley, Connor Wedington (R), Jalen Camp, Drew Estrada (R), Chester Rogers

Tight End: Pharaoh Brown, Brevin Jordan, Antony Auclair, Teagan Quitoriano (R), Seth Green (R), Mason Schreck

Left Tackle: Laremy Tunsil, Cedric Ogbuehi, Myron Cunningham (R)

Left Guard: Justin McCray, Kenyon Green (R), Jordan Steckler

Center: Justin Britt, Scott Quessenberry, Jimmy Morrissey

Right Guard: A.J. Cann, Max Sharping, Tre'Vour Wallace-Simms

Right Tackle: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck, Austin Deculus (R)

There's little surprise at quarterback after Mills finished the season strong in 2021. For now, the running back position is more of a three-man rotation rather than first- and second-term on the depth chart between Mack, Burkhead and Pierce.

Perhaps the biggest surprise comes at the No. 3 receiver role. Dorsett, who might be best known for his 4.3 40-time speed, has begun to find his footing in practice now that he's fully healthy. Currently, he ranks third on the depth chart behind Cooks and Moore.

"He's a veteran, and with that I feel like you can lean on some more experience and count on him to make some good decisions since he's been through this," receivers coach Ben McDaniels said Tuesday. "He has some versatility for us and I challenge the guys in that room to play as many spots as possible. He's certainly doing that. "

Although only one tight end is listed, the Texans are expected to run plenty of two-tight end looks under new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton.

Brown, who served as the traditional "Y" tight end last season, is expected to start once again. Jordan, who finished second on the team in touchdowns with three, is expected to replace Jordan Akins, who signed a one-year deal with the New York Giants in the offseason.

Both Brown and Jordan have been a security blanket for Mills in practice, often finding success across the middle of the field during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills.

"Brevin’s growing," Brown said of his second-year teammate. "I'm just always there. Whenever he needs me, I'm there. Whenever he asks questions, I'm there. I just give him advice and just help him as I see fit.”

