September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsPodcastsForumSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Taylor, Texans Flirt With Franchise Record in Upset Blowout

Picked to be one of the NFL's worst teams, the Houston Texans produced one of their best all-time openers
Author:

Lovie Smith's defense harassing Trevor Lawrence. Tyrod Taylor making us forget - if only for one glorious afternoon - about Deshaun Watson. And head coach David Cully's running-back-by-committee working to perfection.

Kicking off a season in which most experts predict they will be one of the NFL's worst teams, the Houston Texans kicked their skeptics and the Jacksonville Jaguars right in the teeth in an impressive 37-21 victory at NRG Stadium. Underdogs in their season opener against new Jags' coach Urban Meyer and No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence, the Texans built and early lead and were never threatened in one of their most impressive openers in the franchise's 20-season history.

READ MORE: Taylor-to-Cooks Propels Texans to 20-point Halftime Lead

Smith, the Texans' new defensive coordinator with a resume of creating takeaways, saw his mostly anonymous and J.J. Watt-less unit intercept the heralded rookie Jags' quarterback three times (Justin Reid, Vernon Hargreaves III and Christian Kirksey). On offense, Taylor threw for 291 yards and two scores and rushed for 41 yards. The Texans' running backs - Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay and David Johnson - each scored a touchdown, the first time the Texans enjoyed that trifecta from their backfield in 10 years, when Arian Foster, Ben Tate and Derrick Ward all found the end zone in a win at Tampa Bay on Nov. 13, 2011.

READ MORE: Texans Starting DL Carted Off With Injury

Recommended Articles

D8827BC1-49DA-41B2-B748-CB3BB39B7758
Play

Taylor, Texans Flirt With Franchise Record in Upset Blowout

Picked to be one of the NFL's worst teams, the Houston Texans produced one of their best all-time openers

F0DDE490-6F63-4CF4-9120-E837AEC4B88B
Play

Texans Lose Starting Defensive Lineman vs Jaguars

The Texans are now without Vincent Taylor for the remainder of the game

Tyrod Taylor
Play

WATCH: Taylor-to-Cooks Hookups Put Texans Up 20 at Halftime

The duo of Tyrod Taylor and Brandin Cooks paid off big time during the first half for the Houston Texans

Add it all up and it was a surprising success for Houston, which led 34-7 late in the third quarter. Only a late, meaningless touchdown by the Jags kept it from being the Texans' second-biggest, season-opening blowout win in franchise history:

2011   27pts    34-7  Colts

2012   20pts   30-10 Dolphins

2007   17pts    20-3  Chiefs

2021   16pts    37-21 Jaguars

D8827BC1-49DA-41B2-B748-CB3BB39B7758
News

Taylor, Texans Flirt With Franchise Record in Upset Blowout

F0DDE490-6F63-4CF4-9120-E837AEC4B88B
News

Texans Lose Starting Defensive Lineman vs Jaguars

Tyrod Taylor
News

WATCH: Taylor-to-Cooks Hookups Put Texans Up 20 at Halftime

cooks
News

WATCH: Cooks And Brown Star As Texans Take 14-0 Lead

watson wave
News

Deshaun Watson Among Texans Week 1 Inactives

USATSI_15178157
News

Jaguars at Texans: Could New WR Start?

culley mad
News

SI NFL Team-by-Team Predictions: Can Texans Surprise?

deshaun red
News

Latest on Deshaun Watson Status With Texans