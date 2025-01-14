Insider Reveals Likely Reason for Texans' Jarring WR Move
The Houston Texans shockingly released wide receiver Diontae Johnson on Tuesday, just a few days after the Texans' Wild Card Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
The move came out of left field, especially considering that the Texans signed him toward the end of the season in order to assist them in their playoff run.
But now, we are discovering why Houston decided to part ways with Johnson.
Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 has reported that Johnson was angry after logging just one catch for 12 yards against the Chargers.
"After a playoff victory over the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium, Johnson was visibly upset and teammates, including team captains Azeez Al-Shaair and Joe Mixon, were trying to calm him down," Wilson wrote. "His displeasure with his role is a recurring theme for him this season and has now led to another lost opportunity."
Johnson has played for three different teams this season. He began the year with the Carolina Panthers before being dealt to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline. Then, after just four games, the Ravens released Johnson because he was dissatisfied with his role.
The Texans signed the former Pro Bowl wide out, and he proceeded to play in Houston's Week 18 win over the Tennessee Titans, posting a couple of grabs for 12 yards.
Johnson spent the first five years of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, with his Pro Bowl appearance coming in 2021 when he hauled in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.
The 28-year-old has not approached that type of production since.