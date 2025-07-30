Houston Texans RB Joe Mixon Ranked No. 58 in 2025 NFL Top 100
Running back Joe Mixon was ranked No. 58 on the NFL Top 100 Players list for the 2025 season, the league announced on Tuesday. In his first season with the Houston Texans, Mixon tallied over 1,300 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns over 14 games for his new team.
Mixon, 29, maintained his status as one of the most consistent backs in the game in 2024, after seven strong seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals. Over the past four years, the dual-threat back has averaged over 1,350 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns per season.
The Oklahoma product returns to the NFL's Top 100 list after a two-year hiatus. He was previously ranked No. 38 overall by his peers in 2022, after a breakout season that included 1,500 scrimmage yards, 16 touchdowns, and his first Pro Bowl nod.
Mixon signed a three-year, $25.5 million contract with the Texans last offseason, including $16 million in guarantees.
The star running back was forced to play through adversity last season as he battled injuries but still delivered big numbers while also rushing behind a struggling offensive line. Mixon was recognized for his efforts, as he was voted to his second career Pro Bowl.
Unfortunately, Mixon is already dealing with health questions in 2025, as a foot injury has kept him out of training camp and could threaten his availability for the start of the regular season.
Luckily for Houston, the Texans signed former Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to a one-year deal early last month. Chubb also posted elite numbers in 2022, but his career has since been derailed by injuries, forcing the running back to miss 15 games in 2023 and an additional seven games in 2024.
It remains to be seen whether Chubb can return to his pre-injury form. However, the Houston Texans' primary focus is the health of their lead back, Mixon, who will look to build on his No. 58 ranking in 2025.