Chiefs Coach Unveils Strategy Against Texans' C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans were able to solve the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round, coming away with a 32-12 victory.
However, now, Stroud and Co. are about to face a different type of challenge in the Divisional Round: the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Chiefs are back-to-back Super Bowl champions, and while Patrick Mahomes gets most of the recognition, a massive reason for their success is their defense.
Kansas City has star players all over the unit, and Steve Spagnuolo is one of the best defensive coordinators in the business.
Spagnuolo was asked about in the lead up to the game, more specifically about Stroud displaying an ability to run in the Texans' win over the Chargers.
He said he was "very impressed" with Stroud when the Chiefs played Houston back on Dec. 21 and thinks that being able to make plays with his legs is a nice wrinkle to his game, but he also revealed Kansas City's strategy against Stroud, and part of that involves forcing the quarterback to scramble.
"Now, with that being said, we've got to get him in those situations," Spagnuolo said. "I mean, it’s first and second down and they’re on schedule, that makes it really tough. When a quarterback takes off on a first and second down 'run pass' call and ends up passing, he’s going. That’s challenging.”
Essentially, Spagnuolo is saying that he would prefer to see Stroud attempting to use his wheels rather than him actually throwing the ball downfield.
Considering that Stroud is not exactly Lamar Jackson (he rushed for 233 yards without a touchdown during the regular season), it makes perfect sense.
It will be up to Stroud and the Texans to make the proper adjustments on Saturday.