Grade the Signing: Texans Land Former Saints TE Foster Moreau

The Houston Texans have found their way to another external signing in the first few days of free agency, this time to bolster the offensive side of the ball.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are signing former New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau, adding some additional depth to the position group for the next two seasons with a deal that's reportedly worth upwards of $6 million guaranteed.

The #Texans are signing former #Saints TE Foster Moreau, source said, adding depth to the TE room. He leaves New Orleans after three seasons. pic.twitter.com/2f7dA6nB2C — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2026

Between the signing of Moreau, along with other bigger signings like safety Reed Blankenship and tackle Braden Smith, the Texans have remained busy in the first few days of free agency. But how does the newest signing of the former Saints tight end stack up against those roster shuffles?

Let's break down the Texans' newest deal for Moreau by grading the signing:

Texans' Foster Moreau Signing Targets Depth, Blocking in TE Room

When it comes to the names hitting the tight end market in this year's free agency, Moreau might not be the name that comes to mind first. But it's not to say the 28-year-old doesn't provide value; he's just not a big-time pass-catcher on the offensive end.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end has made his mark on the league throughout the past seven years as primarily blocking-focused. His best year of receiving stats came from when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2022, when he had 33 receptions for 420 yards and two touchdowns.

This past season with the Saints, his third year in New Orleans, it was actually his lowest mark in receiving yards in a single season for his career, as he only played 11 games for seven receptions and 59 yards. He was coming off a knee injury from his 2024 season, which delayed his start to the year.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints tight ends Juwan Johnson (83) and Foster Moreau (87) walk off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, the Texans saw enough from Moreau on film in last season's limited sample size to warrant a multi-year deal, and thus provide a veteran presence in a position group that needed the upgrade in overall depth and blocking prowess.

Headed into the 2025 campaign before signing Moreau, the Texans had three names at tight end on the roster: Dalton Schultz, Cade Stover, and Brevin Jordan.

The Texans clearly appreciate what Schultz brings to the table, which is why the front office decided to reward him with a one-year extension worth over $12 million before free agency kicked off, making him their starting tight end through the next two seasons.

Beyond Schultz, though, Stover's production was inconsistent last season, as he also missed half of the season due to a foot injury. Jordan also missed the entire 2025 campaign due to a knee injury he sustained in training camp, so it's hard to project what his status will look like for Week One later this year.

Therefore, the tight end room was simply due for a face-lift at their TE1. That winds up being Moreau, who should also help elevate the Texans' overall offensive protection that's seen multiple steps in the right direction across this offseason.

And at just two years with less than $7 million in guarantees, it's hard to say that small investment wasn't worth a hopeful upgrade on the offensive end. That gives Houston a passing grade on this deal, and makes for yet another nice outside acquisition from the front office of the past three days.

Grade: B