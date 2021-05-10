NFL Source: QB Deshaun Watson Trade From Texans To Eagles 'Still In Play' And 'The Smartest Bet'

It has been speculated that a Deshaun Watson trade may 'impossible.' We're not sure that is so, as the Philadelphia Eagles' interest in trading for the QB remains in play.

On April 13, guided by an NFL source, TexansDaily.com wrote: "The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to find a direction. So are the Houston Texans. And according to an NFL source, despite their various issues, the two teams could still get together on a Deshaun Watson trade.''

On Monday, this angle was rejuvenated in a column by Peter King.

"3-1 (odds): Philadelphia. A likely need, plus Eagles are in perfect position to deal with three first-round picks (if Carson Wentz plays three-quarters of the Indy season)," King wrote in his latest Football Morning in America column.

From what we know, the asking/offering price between Philly and Houston might have changed. But our source tells us now that the interest has never waned - and confirms King's "gut feeling'' that the Eagles are the smartest bet.

"The idea,'' the source tells us, "is still in play.''

Watson is of course buried in legal troubles that are completely separate from his trade request - a request that we know GM Nick Caserio grew increasingly amenable to until the flood of sexual assault charges against the star QB.

Meanwhile, the Eagles are trying to straighten themselves out as well, having traded away Carson Wentz with a tentative plan to hand their QB job to young Jalen Hurts - except that, again, our source insists that Philadelphia's desire to secure Watson remains in place.

The timetable? That has changed, as while once upon a time this was to be a pre-NFL Draft bidding war, the uncertainly of Watson's future has caused most of the bidding to dry up.

The cost? The same "dry-up'' phenomenon is occurring there, too.

Before the accusations - and the changes in the endorsement arrangements with an assortment of Watson sponsors, including Nike, that have impacted the court of public opinion - the concept of asking for three first-round picks and more was viable.

And at least some of those picks would've gone to picks-starved Houston in this draft.

It so happens that the Eagles figure to end up with three first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. (The third one would be the result of Wentz being the full-time starter for the Colts).

As we wrote on April 13: "The trade could be executed any time after this draft, with Houston moving on to Tyrod Taylor as the starter, enduring one more empty-cupboard season but then "owning'' the 2022 NFL Draft. It could also be executed in a way that for Philadelphia comes a) cheaper than it otherwise would have, b) with Hurts still the starter should Watson be suspended for part of the 2021 season and c) maybe with contingencies attached to the picks, just as the Wentz trade has attached.''

It has been speculated that a Watson trade may be months away. It's even been speculated that a swap is "impossible.'' We're not sure that is so. But this we know: The Philadelphia Eagles' interest in trading for Deshaun Watson remains in play.

