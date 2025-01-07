REPORT: Ezekiel Elliott Signs with Houston Texans' Wild-Card Opponent
The Houston Texans are gearing up for their Wild-Card matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers this week. However, they will now have to add a new player to their defensive game plan.
Ezekiel Elliott, who was granted his release by the Dallas Cowboys recently, has decided to sign with the Chargers.
NFL insider Jordan Schultz made the report about Elliott landing in Los Angeles for the upcoming playoff run.
Granted, there is a very good chance that the Texans will not have much to game plan for when it comes to Elliott. He isn't likely to play a ton, as a bulk of the carries will be given to starting back J.K. Dobbins.
However, Elliott is capable of picking up tough short-yardage gains.
Houston will be playing host to the Chargers this weekend. They have had a rollercoaster of a season, looking like a legitime contender in some games and backing those up with poor performances.
C.J. Stroud and company simply have to get things firing on all cylinders. They're dealing with some major injury issues, but the team is still more than talented enough to win. In order to do so, consistency will be key.
In this week's game, fans will be in for a treat. Watching a quarterback matchup of Stroud and Justin Herbert will be must-watch football.
Hopefully, the Texans come out strong and make it clear from the first drive of the game that they're in the playoffs to win. Houston may be getting written off by most, but they are not the type of team to lay down and take a loss simply because they're missing a lot of key players.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what ends up happening. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. EST on Saturday and can be watched on CBS.