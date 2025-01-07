NFC Contender Could Steal Houston Texans' Offensive Star
The Houston Texans were hoping that star wide receiver Stefon Diggs could be the missing piece for the offseason when they acquired him last offseason in a trade with the Buffalo Bills.
Unfortunately, Diggs ended up suffering a torn ACL earlier this year that ended his season prematurely.
Now, the 31-year-old wide receiver is expected to hit NFL free agency. There is a very real chance that the Texans could end up losing him to another team.
Diggs is still a candidate to be re-signed by Houston as well. If they feel confident in his healthy, he is still more than capable of being a 1,000-yard threat. C.J. Stroud needs more weapons and Diggs could be brought back to be that kind of target.
However, there are plenty of teams around the NFL that would love to add Diggs to their wide receiver corps.
Bleacher Report recently named one potential destination for Diggs. They have named Diggs as the top potential target for the Washington Commanders in NFL free agency this offseason.
"Washington has five unrestricted free agents at wide receiver, and other than Terry McLaurin, the rest of the position group is a lot of young and unproven players. The front office has plenty of money to target a big-name wideout on the open market to pair with McLaurin and give Daniels another veteran target," they wrote.
"Pending his recovery from a torn ACL, Diggs will be one of the top receivers on the market. It would make sense to bring the Gaithersburg, Maryland, native home this spring."
Making a return to his old stomping grounds could be very intriguing to Diggs. Joining an up-and-coming contender with a rising star quarterback in Jayden Daniels would also add to the intrigue.
During the 2024 NFL season with Houston, Diggs ended up playing in just eight games. He caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns, showing that he is still more than capable of putting up great production.
Hopefully, the Texans can figure out a way to bring him back at a reasonable price. If another team is willing to overpay him, Houston should pass. They can't afford to give him a bad contract just to bring him back.
All of that being said, Diggs' upcoming free agency is going to be a huge storyline surrounding the Texans. Keep an eye on the Commanders as a potential threat to steal him away.