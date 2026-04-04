Texans' Best and Worst First Round Picks of the Past Decade

The Houston Texans sit under a month away from when they're finally on the clock for the 2026 NFL Draft, one in which they might finally use a pick in the first round, something they haven't done since 2023 due to multiple trades.

However, as the Texans' pick at 28 slowly approaches, it marks a perfect time to take a look back at just how Houston has done in the first day of the draft throughout their recent history.

Since 2016, the Texans have had seven first round picks to utilize that have gone a variety of ways. A couple have turned into outstanding decisions, and others had the franchise wishing they had went another direction not long after.

Let's take a look at a handful of the Texans' best and worst picks throughout that span for a glimpse of those highs and lows:

Best: Will Anderson, 2023

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Houston Texans third overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When looking for the Texans' best first round selection of the past 10 years, look no further than the one they made three years ago when they traded up with the Arizona Cardinals to the third pick in order to select Will Anderson Jr.

That push to claim two top three picks between Anderson and C.J. Stroud, while aggressive, would be a home run swing that's panned out pretty well thus far. Anderson's coming off his best career season with an All-Pro First-Team selection and a career-high 12.0 sacks, staking his claim among the top edge talents and run defenders the league has to offer.

His future in Houston is exciting, but will become even more so once he signs his long-awaited extension at some point down the line this offseason, which has been rumored to put him among the highest-paid edge rushers in NFL history.

Worst: Will Fuller, 2016

Aug 29, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller (15) before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Will Fuller, the Texans' 21st-overall pick from 10 years ago, never quite lived up to the expectations of a first-round receiver, a lot of which was due to the consistent injury troubles suffered throughout his five seasons in Houston.

Fuller missed a third of his total career games with the Texans from 2016 to 2020 due to either injury or suspension. Between hamstring issues, a broken collarbone in 2017, and a torn ACL that ended his 2018 campaign, it was simply a string of unfortunate events that derailed his time in Houston.

His best career season with Houston was coming off a suspension in 2020 when he played 11 games to log 53 catches, 879 yards, and eight touchdowns. He then went to the Miami Dolphins for the 2021 season to play in just two games, got shut down for the season due to injury, and hasn't played in an NFL game since.

Best: Derek Stingley, 2022

Sep 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Another recent selection that's played a major part in the Texans' defense becoming what it's known for today, Derek Stingley at third overall in 2022 was certainly a decision the front office would still make 100 out of 100 times with hindsight 20/20.

Stingley has made himself into one of the best cornerback talents in the NFL through the past two seasons. He's come off a pair of All-Pro First-Team nods in 2024 and 2025, and has shown zero signs of slowing down from what very well could be a Hall of Fame pace entering his age-25 season.

And thanks to his multi-year extension from last offseason, it ensures the peak of Stingley's powers will be cemented in Houston for the foreseeable future; likely setting him up to be the best defensive back in franchise history when all is said and done, so long as his sky-high trajectory holds up.

Worst: Kenyon Green, 2022

Sep 29, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (76) during the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Compared to the easy choice of Stingley with the Texans' former of two first round picks in 2022, the Houston front office would probably like a do-over with the selection further down the board at 15th-overall, where they selected Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

Green, who was a two-time All-American with the Aggies coming into the draft at just 21 years old, was hoped to develop into a long-term piece of the Texans' offensive front. Yet, he would only wind up starting in 23 total games with Houston, missed all of 2023 with a shoulder injury, and was benched midway through his third season.

Green would be traded to the Philadelphia Eagles before training camp in 2025 in exchange for veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, was eventually cut from the Eagles not long after the year kicked off, and now resides as a free agent headed into the 2026 season.